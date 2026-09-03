Woman Got Arrested at Walmart for Shoplifting — but What the Cops Asked Her to Do Before Putting Her in the Police Car Is the Part Nobody Expected

A TikToker's account of being arrested at Walmart for shoplifting in 2018 has drawn 191,000 views on the platform. The incident involved the woman and her cousin getting arrested and later banned for shoplifting.

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K2, who goes by @kerryrojass on TikTok, did not specify the month. The content creator did not specify the date or month of the incident.

The story began with a visit to Walmart with her cousin who “genuinely” wanted to shop. When they got there, the woman noticed her cousin nonchalantly sneaking stuff into her bag, essentially stealing it.

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Immediately, alarm bells began ringing in the woman’s head because of the consequences and legal implications. She expressed her fears to her cousin, who remained calm and told her to head to the exit separately.

The woman was in disbelief when she witnessed her cousin getting away with shoplifting. She remembered thinking, “That was kind of easy…” After noticing it happen multiple times, she said she began considering shoplifting herself.

She wanted in to save money on groceries and essentials since she was also broke. She said she then decided to start shoplifting herself. She also claimed that she had her cousin’s consent to share the rest of the story.

The Crazy Walmart Arrest Slowly Ensued

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She described the act as an adrenaline rush and said they would take items indiscriminately. Whenever they would visit Walmart to shoplift, she recalled taking their mom’s extra-large purses.

They would also buy at least one or two items at the cash register so it wouldn’t be obvious that they were stealing. Over time, they honed their ‘craft’ and became experts at shoplifting, but that wasn’t meant to last.

The day they got arrested, both women came across a green Grinch sweater that lit up. They put it over their shirts, put their hoodie on top, and were ready to walk out. Just as she was about to leave the store, she noticed a group of police officers heading her way.

Image Credit: TikTok | @kerryrojass

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Despite noticing them, she proceeded to calmly walk out of the store as usual. But before she could make it out, authorities stopped her and placed her under arrest. They later placed her in one police car and her cousin in another.

Turns out, the cops had noticed them shoplifting after reviewing security camera footage and caught them in the act. Circling back to the police car, the cops asked the TikToker if she had any other stolen materials on her.

Image Credit: TikTok | @kerryrojass

That’s when she remembered the sweater and was forthcoming about it with them. An officer asked her to turn on the sweater's lights, and the officers then took a group photo with her.

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In the comments, many claimed her story from 2018 blew up on Facebook. However, according to the Daily Dot’s findings, the video appears to have been taken down or deleted.

As for the aftermath, things did go to court for her while her cousin spent a night in jail. They were both banned from the store for a year, and she’s never shoplifted again.

This article is based on a TikTok video shared by @kerryrojass. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described, including the arrest, court proceedings, or store ban. The Daily Dot does not condone shoplifting or any criminal activity.