A Woman Found Out Her Ex Was Weighing Their Dog’s Toothpaste to Prove She Wasn’t Brushing the Dog’s Teeth — Reddit Has Thoughts

A woman was left distraught after she found out her ex-boyfriend weighed their dog’s toothpaste to prove she didn’t care about their pet. The former couple shared custody of a senior Yorkshire Terrier after ending their ten-year relationship.

Featured Video

Her story on Reddit tugged at the heartstrings of Redditors who consoled and cheered her on for leaving him. The post, shared to the r/GirlDinnerDiaries subreddit, had drawn nearly 5,000 upvotes as of publication.

The couple had dated for 10 years before breaking up. Since they became pet parents while dating, they shared joint custody of the pet after they broke up.

Advertisement

The day before a scheduled custody exchange, she received a $600 veterinary bill. According to the woman, it was done without her knowledge or consent. Apparently, her ex consented to a bunch of precautionary tests.

Financially, they were able to afford it, but it had been set aside to pay for their furry friend’s next dental appointment. Naturally, she was furious over the hefty vet bill, but that was only the beginning.

What She Discovered Left Her Blindsided

The woman confronted him about it, but he denied the agreement that their dog would not get any such tests. But it was what came after the denial that left her distraught. Apparently, her ex also accused the woman of lying and of not loving their dog. And he claimed to have proof of it.

Advertisement

The bombshell proof turned out to be completely unexpected for her. Turns out, he was weighing the dog’s toothpaste after each use. This was apparently done to “prove” that she didn’t use enough.

According to the woman, he appeared to be building a case that insufficient toothpaste use had necessitated the dental appointment. It was at that point that she was left with a heartbreaking revelation.

She said, “While I love my Yorkie, I knew my poor dog was going to be used as an avenue to hurt me…” Ultimately, the Redditor doesn’t intend for her dog to suffer the brunt of her former relationship.

Redditors Had a Lot to Say…

Advertisement

Many Redditors empathized with the woman’s circumstances. From offering legal advice to tackle the problem to alternatives during the exchange. They had a lot to say in response to the story.

Many empathized with her, saying, “Sharing a pet with an ex sounds like a nightmare, honestly…” Another mentioned, “I’m so sorry for you and your dog. I wish I had advice or words to make you feel better.”

Comment

byu/qtbuttcheeks from discussion

inGirlDinnerDiaries

This prompted the Redditor to respond with gratitude and a heart emoji in the comment section. Others shared stories where they’ve been in similar situations, and how they navigated through them.

Advertisement

This article is purely based on the story shared by the SubReddit 'Girl Dinner Diaries' on Reddit. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.