A woman is drawing attention online after confronting a restaurant manager over comments she says were made to her and her daughter years earlier. The woman threatened a lawsuit over rude remarks she alleges were directed at both of them about two years ago.

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She claimed the comments were serious enough to warrant legal action, despite the alleged incidents taking place years earlier. Throughout the exchange, the restaurant manager remained calm and patient while listening to her complaints, a response that many viewers praised in the comments.

A woman walked into a restaurant and told the manager that her daughter used to work there. She claimed that a few years ago someone said something mean to her daughter, and that another employee also made comments about her. She demanded the employees’ personal information so… pic.twitter.com/QzTnQXEvUE — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) July 22, 2026

Re-shared on X by user @Chicago_Goofies, the video has already soared to over 400,000 views. The comments were largely unsympathetic to the woman. She began by asking the manager of the establishment his name and how long he's been at the restaurant. We found out that his name is Alex and he's been working there for six months.

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Once the formalities were out of the way, she began to state her case. Dina told him that her daughter, Amelia, worked at the restaurant a few years ago and that a random man who ordered at the drive-through hurled rude comments her way that she said she could "put him in jail for." Her daughter was 18 years old at the time.

She also mentioned numerous times during the conversation, that the reason it took her years to make these complaints was because she "got really sick." She claimed, "I got Anthrax. It almost killed me. So, I've been kinda disabled for the last two years."

One individual commented, "If it happened a few years ago, I doubt those people still work there and second of all the cops aren’t gonna do anything if it’s nothing current." If this is indeed true, there goes her chances of filing a lawsuit. She was also well aware that the establishment probably doesn't have camera footage from two years ago.

So, instead, she asked whether any of the present staff has been there for two years, thinking that her daughter might have told them what happened. Throughout the exchange, Alex manages to remained calm, respectful, and patient while listening to her rant.

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Woman Threatens Legal Action Over Alleged Insults

She continued with her second complaint, and this time it was about an insult that an employee directed at her. She explained that, about one year ago, she entered the restaurant to buy her daughter a meal and a graduation card.

However, she mentioned that one of the employees there at the time said that she looked "like a meth head." For anyone who doesn't know, "meth head" is a derogatory term used to describe someone believed to use methamphetamine.

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She said she mentioned the insult to her daughter, but she still wants to find the name of the employee who said that. She went on to state that she never did a drug a day in her life and took great offense at the insult because her father died of a fentanyl overdose. She said she would continue pursuing the matter until the person responsible was held accountable.

Throughout the conversation, Alex was patient and understanding, even agreeing with some of her concerns. Then she said, "I can't help if I'm good-looking and skinny at 52." Alex continued listening without escalating the conversation.

One commenter wrote, "The moment she said lawsuit, he should have shutup and referred her to corporate."

Another X user recognized Alex's deescalation skills, "That guy is really amazing tho… “Yeah.. people do need to be put in their place. I don’t want anyone on my team like that ..” Good for him! Talk about defusing the situation! He should be a cop."

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The video ends before any further action is taken, and it is unclear whether the complaints resulted in a formal legal claim.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on the woman's account during the recorded interaction.