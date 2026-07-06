Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Woman Tells Officers, “Don’t Touch Me Because I’m a Muslim,” During Arrest in Viral Video

5:30 PM CDT on July 6, 2026

Woman Claims Arrest by Police Is Against Her Religion

Woman Claims Arrest by Police Is Against Her Religion

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X, Canva

A viral video shared on X shows a woman telling police officers not to touch her during an arrest because she is Muslim. The encounter has sparked debate online over religious accommodations during arrests. In a video posted to X, a man shared how a woman who practices Islam believed being arrested by the police was against her religion. 

Featured Video

The video shows an Muslim woman being arrested by police officers. The man narrating the video says, “The woman repeatedly tells police officers not to touch her because she’s a Muslim, and then tells them she will sue them for Islamophobia.”  

During the encounter, the woman repeatedly tells officers not to touch her, citing her Muslim faith. The video does not provide additional context about the arrest or whether officers attempted to accommodate her request.

Woman Says Officers Shouldn't Touch Her Because of Her Faith

Advertisement

“You’re still touching me even though I told you I’m a Muslim,” she continues. It’s especially difficult for her when a male officer touches her to buckle her in the back of the police car. In her religion, men who are not married to a woman cannot touch her. She was being honest about the rules of her faith.

The man narrating the video continues to make it political, although this woman was genuinely concerned about her religion being respected. Although she was being arrested, it’s still important that people are treated fairly. The narrator later connects the incident to broader political issues, prompting additional discussion in the comments.

The comment section on X was filled with people speaking poorly on the woman’s religion. “Do these Muslims think they’re exempt from being pulled over, or detained, or arrested? Just like everybody else from other countries can have those things done to them if they break the law so can they! They’re not special! Or exempt!,” wrote one commenter. “Their religion makes them believe they are far superior to any other. Islamophobia is also used for their benefit every single time,” added another.

Other people were quick to defend the police, “The police could do whatever the hell they want within reason they could touch her okay knock it off quit being such a little one anyways if I say something the words might hurt your feelings,” added a commenter.

Advertisement

Much of the comment section was problematic, with people saying horrible things about the woman and her religion. Many commenters on X were in agreement with the original poster, saying the woman was in the wrong regardless of what her religion is.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the arrest or the events leading up to the encounter shown in the video.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Woman Says HOA Noise Dispute Led to Her Arrest: “I Wasn’t Thinking Straight” After Entering Neighbor’s Property

July 6, 2026
Trending

Viral Video Shows Officer Spraying Bystanders, Prompting Comments Like “She’s Using It Like Flyspray”

July 6, 2026
Trending

“Police Helped the Perpetrator Escape”: Viral Video of Cyclist Being Kicked Off Bike Sparks Debate Over What Really Happened

July 6, 2026
Trending

Video Shows Flock Camera Cut Down as Commenters Say: “Mass Surveillance Must Be Stopped”

July 6, 2026
Trending

“She Left Her 13-Year-Old in the Car”: Video Shows Police Confronting Woman After Food Pickup

July 6, 2026
Trending

‘Abolish ICE’ Protester Warned by Officer, Then Arrested After Saying, “I’m Going to Block His Sign”

July 6, 2026
Advertisement