A viral video shared on X shows a woman telling police officers not to touch her during an arrest because she is Muslim. The encounter has sparked debate online over religious accommodations during arrests. In a video posted to X, a man shared how a woman who practices Islam believed being arrested by the police was against her religion.

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The video shows an Muslim woman being arrested by police officers. The man narrating the video says, “The woman repeatedly tells police officers not to touch her because she’s a Muslim, and then tells them she will sue them for Islamophobia.”

During the encounter, the woman repeatedly tells officers not to touch her, citing her Muslim faith. The video does not provide additional context about the arrest or whether officers attempted to accommodate her request.

Woman Says Officers Shouldn't Touch Her Because of Her Faith

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“You’re still touching me even though I told you I’m a Muslim,” she continues. It’s especially difficult for her when a male officer touches her to buckle her in the back of the police car. In her religion, men who are not married to a woman cannot touch her. She was being honest about the rules of her faith.

The man narrating the video continues to make it political, although this woman was genuinely concerned about her religion being respected. Although she was being arrested, it’s still important that people are treated fairly. The narrator later connects the incident to broader political issues, prompting additional discussion in the comments.

The comment section on X was filled with people speaking poorly on the woman’s religion. “Do these Muslims think they’re exempt from being pulled over, or detained, or arrested? Just like everybody else from other countries can have those things done to them if they break the law so can they! They’re not special! Or exempt!,” wrote one commenter. “Their religion makes them believe they are far superior to any other. Islamophobia is also used for their benefit every single time,” added another.

Other people were quick to defend the police, “The police could do whatever the hell they want within reason they could touch her okay knock it off quit being such a little one anyways if I say something the words might hurt your feelings,” added a commenter.

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Much of the comment section was problematic, with people saying horrible things about the woman and her religion. Many commenters on X were in agreement with the original poster, saying the woman was in the wrong regardless of what her religion is.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the arrest or the events leading up to the encounter shown in the video.