“Am I delusional?”: Woman suspects she was kidnapped after discovering disturbing inconsistencies in her birth story

While many strange admissions and conspiracies are constantly being aired on social media, one woman's recent disclosure has the internet particularly invested.

Featured Video

On Feb. 8, 2026, Dominique Washington (@everythingwithdomo) shared on TikTok that she believes she was kidnapped by her own mother.

The nearly 5-minute video was viewed 6.2 million times, received over 840,000 likes and 12,000 comments, with viewers deeply invested in Washington's story.

I’m super invested in the girl on TikTok who think she was kidnapped as a baby. There are no baby pictures of her. Her mom says they burned in a house fire, but her older two siblings miraculously still have their baby pics.



Anytime she tries to get dna from her mom, her mom… — kenn (@HelloKennedi) February 16, 2026

Advertisement

Captioned, "I think I was kidnapped am I delusional or not? I need answers," the video recounts several pieces of evidence that make Washington believe her mother isn't who she says she is.

Washington begins by saying that she doesn't know what she looked like as a baby. Despite her siblings' photos being preserved, Washington's mother told her that all of her baby photos were destroyed in a mysterious house fire.

"I need to know if I'm like crazy, if I'm overthinking stuff, right?" The creator said.

Then, Washington asked her mother who was in the hospital when she was born. Her mom named lots of people, including Washington's father. But when Washington asked her father if he was present at her birth, he said no. In fact, her father told her, "Nobody did. Nobody was in that room with her."

Advertisement

Trying to definitively clear things up, Washington asked her mother to take a DNA test, but she refused. At that point, the creator took matters into her own hands.

"I see her brush with all the little grays, and I start pulling out the hair. I think, I can get this tested," Washington said. "She damn near knocked me into next week trying to get that brush and that hair."

Washington also shared that her mother's aversion to photos with her contributed to the theory that she had been kidnapped.

"I need to know, I really need to know," Washington said. "She's always got a strange story."

Advertisement

Viral theory connects her to missing child case

The top comments theorized that the creator's true identity was Alexis Patterson, a 7-year-old girl who went missing in 2002.

"You look like Alexis Patterson! As an adult. Your face expressions and all." One comment read.

Advertisement

Another read, "I definitely see the resemblance."

Others offered up ways she could get answers, including asking siblings for DNA tests, calling the hospital for records, and reaching out to extended family.

"Submit your DNA with the Missing Children’s Program and see if there’s a match," one comment read. "Or submit to ancestry."

Advertisement

"Let us see your siblings real quick we gon' figure this out together," another said.

What happens next

Four days after the original video was posted, Washington shared an emotional update on TikTok. In it, she said she is looking into DNA tests and also that she is likely not Alexis Patterson.

Advertisement

Washington also shared that she was kicked out of her house for posting her video.

She said she'd likely do a TikTok Live video answering people's questions, but that she also set up a GoFundMe to help get herself back on her feet.

"Clearly, my life has been a movie since I was a baby," Washington said. "A crazy, crazy life."

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Everythingwithdomo via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.