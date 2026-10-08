Woman Shares 5 Things She Stopped Doing to Make Life Easier: ‘Why Was I Making Everything So Hard?

A TikTok creator is urging people to reconsider the everyday rules they observe at home, especially those that make life more difficult than necessary. The video, captioned "5 things I stopped doing to make life easier," features creator @makeiteasieractually, who outlines five changes she made when she realized that certain habits were causing unnecessary difficulty in her everyday life.

The video, posted on Sept. 16, has more than 16,900 likes and has so far triggered hundreds of comments. People mainly described the small modifications that have also made their lives easier.

The first change the creator mentioned was giving up the habit of placing all items where she thought they were meant to go. Previously, she believed that clothes should be neatly put away in a cupboard, but she has since discovered that keeping them in sight makes it easier to remember what she owns and what is clean. Now, she uses a rack.

@makeiteasieractually 5 things I stopped doing to make life easier ? ♬ original sound - makeiteasieractually

The second change was to allow herself to have more than one of the items that she frequently needs. Even though she is still mindful of the environment, she keeps some things in more than one place since she usually loses or forgets them when moving small objects around her home and between her home and the car. As examples, she brought up sunscreen bottles and phone chargers. She has one sunscreen bottle in her bathroom and another in her bag, while the chargers are kept in places such as her car, downstairs and in her bedroom.

The third change was giving up the belief that the less convenient version of a task is automatically the "proper" one in life. She specifically referred to pre-chopped vegetables and microwaveable rice. She said she came to the realization that she did not enjoy making rice from scratch. She stopped doing so and discovered that using microwaveable rice made it more likely that she would prepare a nutritious meal.

The fourth life change the creator referred to was routines. She admitted she had, on many occasions, tried to stick to structured wellness morning routines since they seemed to work for other people, only to give them up. Instead, she now has settled on a simple routine that includes more variety and is suitable for her personally.

TikTok users discuss how they made life easier.

In the end, the creator said she stopped thinking that having difficulty with something meant she had done something wrong. Instead of asking why she couldn't do a task as she thought she could, she started asking what could make it easier.

That last idea had a particularly strong effect in the comments, as people gave personal examples such as keeping several pairs of glasses, scissors, toothbrushes, hand creams and chargers at home. Some mentioned that they had given up ironing, folding their pajamas or towels, chopping vegetables from scratch, or matching socks.

A commenter described the feeling by saying that they had finally begun to work with the person they actually were rather than the person they believed they had to be in life.