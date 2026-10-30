Reddit User Cuts Sister Off From Babysitting After Ex’s Move

A woman turned to Reddit's popular r/AmItheAsshole community to ask whether she's wrong for banning her sister from babysitting her daughter after discovering that she had gotten together with her ex. It's also important to note that Jake is the father of her child. At the time of publication, the post had received over 2,700 upvotes and 414 comments.

The woman, who calls herself Mia and uses the username u/infinitenarrative, stated in the post that her sister, whom she calls Brianna, completely shattered her trust when she showed up at a family function with Mia's ex, Jake.

"I have a 2 year old daughter with Jake. We broke up for good a few months ago and have been coparenting fine. Brianna has always been super involved with my daughter, babysitting, buying gifts, calling her her little best friend. I genuinely trusted her," she said.

That trust crumbled when Brianna and Jake showed up together, and Brianna made a speech in front of the family about how people shouldn't be jealous when others find happiness. When Mia confronted her sister and asked what was going on, Brianna revealed that she and Jake had had feelings for each other for years.

But that wasn't all. During a month when Mia and Jake were broken up, Brianna had hooked up with him. Even after Mia and Jake got back together, the two continued talking behind her back.

"She was at my baby shower, in the delivery room, and held my daughter before I did. All while secretly wanting my boyfriend. Actually insane behavior," Mia said.

When Mia confronted Brianna about the situation, her sister began crying and said she didn't want to lose her niece. Their mother, however, told Mia to get over it since she and Jake were technically broken up the first time he and Brianna got together.

Mia also edited the post to clarify that Jake has split custody of their daughter and that she doesn't want him to stop seeing the child. However, she doesn't feel comfortable letting her sister babysit her daughter as if nothing happened. When she said no, their mother accused her of using her child to punish her sister because she was jealous.

Reddit Users Side With Woman After Learning Why She Banned Her Sister From Babysitting

"NTA. your family is in fact insane. i’m so sorry you’re dealing with this," one user commented.

"NTA She cried because she didn't want to lose her niece but did she cry because she didn't want to lose you? I wouldn't want to be around her. She broke your trust. She isn't worried about how that affects you. It's about what is important to her," another wrote.

Others suggested limiting contact with her mother and sister after how they behaved during the ordeal.

"NTA. Mom and sister are. I would consider going low contact with them," one user said.

A betrayal of trust can have damaging, long-lasting effects, especially when it involves a sibling. It's understandable that Mia would want to establish boundaries and prioritize her own well-being while navigating the situation.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by Reddit user u/infinitenarrative, which are based on opinions and experiences shared in the post.