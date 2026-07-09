Woman Questions Grocery Rebate After Getting Nothing

A woman living in Canada has a question for fellow Canadians regarding a grocery rebate that was handed out, one she says she can’t believe she didn’t qualify for.

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In a viral clip reshared by X user @JayGenXer, the woman opens by asking viewers if they qualified for the 2026 grocery rebate. "I thought I would, and I definitely did not. I got zero dollars for it," she says.

She then explains her living situation, saying, "I am a single-income household. I have two teenage children. They are with me half the time," before joking that they "eat me out of house and home” and that “I eat myself out of house and home."

This woman is saying what way too many Canadians are feeling right now.



Single income household. Two teenage kids half the time. Average job well under six figures. Barely making ends meet. And she got **zero** from the so-called grocery rebate.



She thought she’d qualify. She… pic.twitter.com/1m1aFK8Lcw — JayGen ? er?? (@JayGenXer) July 8, 2026

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Woman Says She Earns an "Extremely Average" Income

Aside from being classified as a single-income household, the woman goes on to explain that last year, "my income was extremely average. Like, I had very little supplementary income," before adding, "I have an extremely average job. It's definitely well under six figures. I am barely making ends meet when I don't add in any of my side gig income, and I got zero dollars, and I was shocked."

Based on her description of her finances, the woman says she can't understand why she didn't qualify for the 2026 grocery rebate and asks viewers who actually received it because, "If I don't qualify, then who is it for?"

She continues, "There's not tons of people in a tighter financial situation than I am that actually have a full-time job because my full-time job is super average, and I knew that going into it."

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She says she really wants to hear from others to find out whether they qualified because she's trying to piece together how the government decided who received the grocery rebate.

In the comments, many people said they were in a similar position as the woman. "I have NEVER gotten anything from this government except a notice stating that I owe more taxes. From the very first time that there would be an HST rebate, I have received SFA NOTHING," one person wrote.

Another commented, "I never qualify either... I just donate half my income." A third offered what might explain why the woman didn't receive the payment, writing, "The threshold for getting that rebate is crazy low."

I haven’t qualified for any of that crap for over 20 years. I lose my job in 2023 and finally qualify for a pittance two years later; I then get married and now I owe that pittance back. Fun times. — ?????? (@SammieT26) July 8, 2026

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That suggests that despite being in a single-income household and saying she's barely making ends meet, her income may still sit above the income level the government uses to determine who gets the rebate.

And there were plenty more frustrated people in the comments who complained about not receiving government help. "I haven't qualified for any of that crap for over 20 years," one person wrote.

Another user said, "I didn't receive it as well. I believe you have to be homeless to qualify." Overall, many commenters said they also didn't qualify for the grocery rebate, like the woman, leaving several people still wondering just how low the income threshold is to receive it.

Eligibility for Canada's grocery rebate is based on government criteria. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's individual eligibility.