Woman Says She Ended a Talking Stage After Realizing Neither Person Was Making an Effort: ‘We Might as Well Just Cut Each Other Off’

A TikTok video posted by creator @sukainalouisa on Oct. 15, 2026, shows her sitting in a car discussing modern dating standards. The clip had about 96,000 views and 15,300 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker recalled telling a man she was dating that they should part ways. She explained that both individuals were going back and forth without genuine commitment. She told him that acting invested in a halfhearted talking stage served no purpose.

The man reacted with surprise to her direct approach. He initially claimed he had simply been busy and apologized for delayed replies. The creator stopped his excuses immediately. She clarified that her issue was mutual ambiguity rather than slow responses. "I'm telling you that you are not being 100% intentional and neither am I. So we might as well just cut each other off", she said.

Commenters related to her story by sharing their own dating experiences. Many shared similar stories about calling out inconsistent behavior. One commenter discussed how men react when women match their energy. "Bet he hated that… They wanna keep you on strings, and when you give that same energy they loose it 🤣," a commenter wrote.

Another viewer described a similar situation involving inconsistent commitment. "I did the same today. When he has nothing planned, he's all over me (hangouts, texts) But the next day that man is nowhere to be found," a commenter wrote.

The commenter discussed making an effort despite receiving poor responses. "And it's interesting I can have sm going on and I'll still send a text or a voice so he doesn't feel ignored [sic]," a commenter wrote. "When I said I'm done he was stunned, like bro what did you expect"

A separate user highlighted lessons learned from popular relationship guides. "One thing The Peace You Keep Giving Away helped me notice was how often I look to others to approve choices I already feel sure about," a commenter wrote.

Another reply analyzed how partners respond to direct communication.

"And you literally said we are both not intentional about this connection so why are forcing it and they hate it when you can call it for what it is [sic]," a commenter wrote. "In fact they end up perusing you even more. They treat it like a challenge like you are something to conquer [sic]"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect Sukaina Louisa's account as shared on TikTok. The creator's and commenters' identities have not been confirmed.