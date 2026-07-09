A video reshared on X has sparked debate after a woman claimed her mother effectively disowned her following a dispute over moving out of the home they shared. While many commenters argued the conflict stemmed from miscommunication, others speculated that jealousy and competition may have played a role in the breakdown of their relationship.

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In the video, the woman recounts returning to her mother's home to collect the rest of her belongings after being kicked out. According to her account, what began as a move-out quickly escalated into an argument that ended with her mother telling her not to call her "Mom" anymore.

A mother disowned her daughter out of jealousy over her beauty and success. After being kicked out, the daughter bought a new home, but her mother is now making it difficult for her to collect the rest of her belongings pic.twitter.com/LE1Wx0DxN0 — Say it pop (@Sayitpop) July 8, 2026

The video began with the daughter explaining the order of events. She said that she arrived at her mother's house that Friday to retrieve the rest of her belongings after she said her mother had kicked her out. By this time, she had already secured an apartment and was finishing the transition.

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She said that, prior to showing up, she texted her mother on Mother's Day informing her that she would be coming on either Thursday or Friday to collect her things. Her mother replied, "Between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. is good." Obviously, this is between 1:00-5:00 PM. However, the daughter said that she didn't respond after her mother sent the message because the date and time was already established. She said she believed no further confirmation was necessary.

She went on to say that she didn't come on Thursday because she hadn't hired a U-Haul truck yet for the move. So she came on Friday instead at around 3 p.m. But here is why some commenters hold the daughter accountable-she didn't communicate with her mother.

One commenter on X wrote, "You didn’t show up when you were supposed to then you show up the next day entitled please."

However, in her defense, the message did say Thursday or Friday, and the mother agreed to both of those days between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Another commenter wrote, "She asked her mother if Thursday / Friday 1-5 was okay. She agreed. What yall talking about she didn’t show up when she said. She did! Just move out and put God first and everything will work out."

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The daughter maintained there was already an agreement regarding the time window.

Move-Out Dispute Escalates After Daughter Returns for Her Belongings

The young lady continued her story, stating that when she arrived at her mother's home on Friday with the U-Haul truck, a man accompanied her to help move the heavier items, like her bed. Her mother opened the door and told her that she was welcome inside, but the man had to stay outside, which she said prevented him from helping move larger furniture.

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This seemed to be intentional on the mother's part. How else was she supposed to move the bed if the man, who she brought for that specific purpose, was not allowed inside? Then, all of a sudden, her mother said that she needed to go to the bank, after she told her that she would be home at that time so she could pack the rest of her things.

Her mother then brought up the fact that she didn't text back after the last message she sent. The mother continued raising the unanswered text message, according to the daughter's account.

After some back and forth, her mother told her to "Get the hell out" of her yard. The daughter eventually called the police because her move-in day was the following day, so she had to transition before then.

The daughter believes that her mother intentionally made the situation more difficult than it needed to be. Ultimately, she got her belongings moved to her new apartment with the help of the police. And, as a result of calling the police, her mother instructed her to no longer call her "Mom," essentially disowning her.

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One commenter on X had this to say, "She put her daughter out expecting her to struggle. The fact babygirl got her a crib WITHOUT THE HELP of her mother, burns her mother’s ego. Yall on here praising manipulation and envy. Grow up!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which reflects only the daughter's account of the dispute. The mother has not publicly responded.