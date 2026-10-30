Woman Says Her Future Father-In-Law Criticizes Her Weight While His Family Pressures Her to Eat Their Cooking

A woman asked for advice about her future in-laws' interference with her eating habits in a post shared in the r/PetiteFitness subreddit. The post sparked a discussion about the challenges of living with her fiancé and his parents while trying to get back on their feet during college. However, the OP said their constant disagreements over meals have made it difficult to maintain her fitness routine.

In her post, the woman explained that she plans her meals around her schedule and dietary needs. She also said she has limited options for attending school because she does not have access to a refrigerator or microwave.

According to her, her future in-laws often cook meals for everyone in the house and expect them all to eat together.

The problem, she explained, is that saying no to their food often leads to hurt feelings. But her prepared meals also go uneaten. Additionally, the OP said her future father-in-law belittles her food choices and makes negative comments about her weight despite her efforts to meet her fitness goals.

The woman said she appreciates her future in-laws' cooking but needs to stick to her own meal plan. She described a recurring situation in which she has to tell them she has already prepared food for the week, making subsequent interactions uncomfortable. "I made ___ for dinner tonight!" the OP recalled her future in-laws saying, after which she would have to explain that she had already meal-prepped.

She said her future mother-in-law sometimes tells her she made a meal specifically because she knows the OP likes it. Her future father-in-law, meanwhile, may walk away or even hold a grudge.

The woman also said her medical conditions and dietary needs are not being taken seriously. She added that her future in-laws continue to pressure her about food despite her having previously experienced an eating disorder relapse. She said the repeated conversations have brought back some of the thoughts she had during that period. However, she tries to manage them by talking to her fiancé or diverting her attention.

Redditors recommended that the woman stick to her meal plan rather than worry about her future in-laws' reactions. "Don't overexplain, in fact, say nothing, just eat your food," one commenter advised.

Another suggested practicing respectful but firm boundaries, while others argued that the situation appeared to stem from issues of control, not food alone. One commenter who had a similar experience with a partner's parents said repeated attempts to stop them from buying unwanted food did not work. They advised the OP to prepare her own meals.

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However, one commenter asked whether the woman's strict eating habits might indicate that her eating disorder was still active and advised her to consider seeking support if she was worried about a relapse. The OP responded that she believed she had recovered and understood her approach to monitoring calories and macronutrients. She also acknowledged that she was somewhat concerned about the return of disordered thoughts.

In a later update, the OP clarified that she and her fiancé were planning to move at the end of January. She said the situation had become difficult enough that they signed a lease earlier than expected. According to her, her fiancé defends her when conflicts arise, but his parents' behavior has not changed.