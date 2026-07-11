A Reddit user says she discovered dating apps on her boyfriend's phone after he accidentally shared his screen during a FaceTime call. The woman shared on Reddit's r/GirlDinnerDiaries that what began as a routine conversation quickly took an unexpected turn.

Featured Video

Technology is amazing, and now those with iPhone can share their screen with the person they’re FaceTiming with. It was during one of these chats that a woman discovered her boyfriend was using his phone behind her back.

She explained that things weren’t going great in her relationship to begin with. “We are already in a tough spot in our relationship, as he recently had to move away since where we live is insanely expensive. During the time he’s moved away (3 weeks ago), he’s been distant with me, which has been really hard :(. We’ve been together for about a year (I’m 22F and he’s 25M).”

Advertisement

Woman Says Boyfriend Accidentally Revealed Tinder and Hinge on FaceTime

Then, she explained just how he accidentally revealed he was using dating apps on his phone. “He FaceTimed me yesterday and was screen sharing to show us something, then swiped down on his home screen to show the suggested apps. TELL ME WHY TF there was hinge and the third suggested app. And when I asked him about it he acted like it was nothing?????????? I made him show me what he had on his phone, turns out there was TINDER AND HINGE on his phone and he has updated his Hinge profile picture to a photo he sent me 4 DAYS AGO????????”

According to the Reddit user, she believed the apps suggested he had been using dating services. After a year of dating, this was a hard pill for her to swallow, and it didn’t end there. “I made him show me the messages tab (there were none, and I do believe he didn’t message anyone) and screen time (he spent like 30 mins on tinder last week spread across 7 days). Guess what else I saw?? 2 hours on PORNHUB!!”

She was shocked to see these apps on his phone. They’d had a solid relationship up to that point. She felt his behavior was not only hurtful but also immature. She wished he would choose to have a respectful conversation about the state of their relationship.

Advertisement

The comment section of the post was overwhelmingly supportive. “Everyone’s parameters for cheating are different, but lol scrolling on dating apps is ABSOLUTELY equivalent to having a *plan* to cheat at least. Babe nobody downloads Tinder just to make non romantic friends, throw this guy OUT,” wrote one Reddit user. Another reminded her to stay strong, as people like this can be manipulative. “Whether he did or try and failed, nobody worth wasting time on would do this. OP dump him now, process after. Don’t give him an excuse to make a sad scene of it where he tries to gaslight his way out”

Many commenters encouraged the woman to end the relationship, saying they viewed the dating apps as a breach of trust.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.