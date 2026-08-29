A TikToker Said One Shouldn’t Feel Obligated to Tip Business Owners — the Comment Section Brought Up Hairstylists, Tattoo Artists, and Concert Merch Booths

TikTok creator Miss Redacted sparked a debate about tipping after arguing that owner-operators should not expect gratuities from customers. Her take prompted commenters to question tipping expectations at salons, tattoo shops, concert merchandise booths and other businesses.

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In her video, Miss Redacted focused specifically on owner-operators who provide services directly to customers. She argued that these business owners already control their prices and profit from their work.

Woman Says Owner-Operators Can Set Their Own Prices

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Miss Redacted argued that tipping makes more sense for employees who earn hourly wages. She said those workers often rely on tips to supplement their income, while owner-operators can set their own prices and profit directly from their work.

She also argued that customers should not feel pressured to decide whether an owner expects a tip. The uncertainty can make an otherwise straightforward transaction uncomfortable.

Her position did not mean every commenter agreed with her.

Several commenters said they only associate tipping with traditional restaurant service. One commenter wrote, “I only tip waiters and bartenders.” Another commenter took an even firmer position on tipping outside restaurants. They wrote, “Im not tipping anyone who is NOT a waiter/waitress.”

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A third commenter questioned why businesses increasingly present customers with tipping prompts. They wrote, “There’s tips at MERCH BOOTHS, MER CB BOOTHS AT CONCERTS!! WHY!”

The discussion also touched on whether employees who earn standard wages should receive percentage-based tips. One commenter wrote, “I HATE IT. if you make at least the federal minimum wage, why are we expected to tip a %?”

They argued that tipping traditionally supported restaurant workers with unusually low base wages.

Customers Disagree Over Hair Stylists and Tattoo Artists

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The owner-operator debate became less straightforward when commenters discussed personal relationships with service providers.

One commenter said they still tipped their hairstylist despite the stylist owning the business. They explained that the stylist had worked with them for years.

The commenter also said their stylist sometimes offered discounts or waived certain charges.

Another commenter drew a line at tattoo artists, arguing that customers should not tip when a specific price has already been agreed upon. "If you tell me you will do a project for me for X price, that's the price," they wrote, comparing the situation to hiring a general contractor. "Do you tip a general contractor?" they asked.

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Commenters showed little consensus on tipping owner-operators, with some viewing gratuities as appropriate for personal service relationships and others arguing that business owners who control their own pricing have no need for tips.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the creator's claims about tipping practices. The details above reflect Miss Redacted's perspective and the opinions shared by commenters on TikTok.