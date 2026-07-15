Woman Hits Food Truck, Then Threatens to Call ICE

A woman is going viral online for all the wrong reasons. In a clip making the rounds online, an older woman who appears to be slurring her words and intoxicated can be seen telling someone she's calling her brother at ICE after an alleged accident she caused.

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This racist drunk woman hit this man’s food truck and then says she’s calling ICE on him because he’s brown and she knew she caused the accident,but was trying to get out of it plus the fact she was trashed and ended up getting arrested. If she had only kept her mouth shut. pic.twitter.com/OFtHHP3UAz — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 14, 2026

The Woman Allegedly Hit a Food Truck

In a clip reshared by X user @Suzierizzo1, a woman is asked why she wants to call ICE given she allegedly caused the car accident. Moments later, she doesn’t provide an explanation but says she'll provide her information and that she's "calling my brother at ICE."

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According to the X user, the woman was drunk and hit a man's food truck. The X user also claimed the woman admitted she caused the crash and was trying to avoid responsibility. The video also includes a screenshot showing the woman's alleged SUV crashed into the back left side of the food truck, which was attached to the back of a white pickup truck.

One person was quick to point out that despite the woman saying she was going to call ICE, suggesting she believed the food truck owner was in the U.S. illegally, it's unlikely he was undocumented considering how "nice" his food truck was. They argued he wouldn't have been able to register the pickup truck, let alone the food truck attached to it, if he was living and working in the U.S. undocumented.

But things don't end there. Later in the clip, the woman can be seen sitting on the ground while taking a breathalyzer test administered by what appears to be a Los Angeles police officer, based on the patch on the officer's uniform. She is later shown in handcuffs, although the circumstances surrounding her detention are unclear.

Hope the food truck owner doesn't lose too much time dealing with this. Love good tacos, so it would be a massive crime, if they were. Hope they weren't hurt too much, if at all, as well. Buh-bye, hateful hag KKKaren. ????? — I’d like a supersize of Death,with a Coke???? (@plbodine) July 15, 2026

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In the comments, many commenters criticized the woman. "Hope the food truck owner doesn't lose too much time dealing with this," one person wrote. Another added, "Privilege wouldn't allow her to keep her mouth shut." A third concluded the woman appeared intoxicated from the get go and said karma caught up with her. "I was pretty sure by the first video she was intoxicated and was her reason to try intimidating the food truck driver. Karma is slow but coming nonetheless."

Another used the clip to shed light on racism, writing, "And yet people claim there is no racism and that people of color shouldn't complain. I call them willfully blind. Because while this woman has been exposed, there are still many others out there blaming others for what goes wrong in their own lives."

The video does not show whether the woman ultimately contacted ICE. The post prompted widespread discussion online.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video or the circumstances surrounding the alleged crash.