A North Carolina woman’s dumpster dive turned into a viral moment after she says she discovered a bag filled with eggs

Featured Video

In a March 19, 2026, TikTok viewed over 1.3 million times, Nicole (@reclaimed.urban.t) documented finding and taking in 18 eggs of varying sizes from a shopping center.

Commenters weighed in on the species of the varieties of eggs, suggesting they could be geese or mallards. Many applauded Nicole for having the compassion to rescue the eggs from the dumpster.

As Nicole approached the dumpster, she addressed viewers, “You guys aren't gonna believe this. You guys aren't gonna believe what I found. I picked up this bag because it was heavy, and inside is a nest, and a bunch of eggs came out.”

The dumpster diver showed eggs of different colors and sizes, nestled in the dumpster under onscreen text that read, "To the scum bag who did this, I hope you rot in hell."

“This is the strangest find that I've ever seen,” Nicole commented. “And shame on whoever put this in the trash. This is not trash. These are lives.”

After getting the go-ahead from a local sheriff who allowed her to keep the eggs at home, Nicole improvised with a makeshift incubator made from a heat lamp.

The TikTok creator is unaware of the developmental stage of the eggs, or if they will even hatch at all, but she continues to post updates to her account. Nicole says if they hatch, she’ll hand the birds over to a wildlife rescue organization.

Wildlife experts advise humans who find unhatched eggs to leave them alone until they’re fully sure the nest is truly abandoned.

At that point, it’s legal to clean out the nest and dispose of the eggs in a place that won’t attract insects.

There are plenty of reasons eggs fail to hatch, including infertility, weather, chemical exposure, or physical damage. Nest failure is common in the wild, which is exactly why birds lay so many eggs and have multiple broods per year.

Even though no one has any context about the found nest’s circumstances or the eggs’ viability, commenters immediately assumed whoever dumped the eggs must be an “animal abuser.”

Several commenters posted an emblem that read, “I support putting animal abusers to sleep.” Others thanked Nicole for her good deed and expressed disappointment toward callous humans.

“Thank you for being a good human 🙏🏼,” replied @user92837596.

@tyler.johnson224 wrote, “humanity sucks 😭.”

“Why are people evil?” commented @mercedesd1.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.