A woman is going viral online for the strange reaction she gave to a man who allegedly asked her to move her car after another driver accused her of blocking vehicles in Laguna Woods, California. As X user @Suzierizzo1 pointed out in the caption of the clip they reshared, the woman was allegedly preventing another driver from getting to an appointment.

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The clip opens with the man's face out of frame while the woman sits inside her car. She first asks him a question, prompting him to respond, "I don't understand your line of questioning," before adding, "I'm not doing anything to do with politics." During the exchange, the woman speaks in a calm voice, though her eyes remain wide open.

She then comes back with, "Then why are you in my country?" The man then repeats the question back to her, emphasizing how shocked he is by what she just asked him.

This woman was blocking cars from parking in Laguna Woods,California so a man asked her to move & she start acting strange.Her eyes were literally bugging out of her head & she asked him why he was in her Country & then said should I call ICE. She made sure he knew she loved God. pic.twitter.com/vZ9RvLiFTM — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 8, 2026

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The Woman Then Asks the Man If She Needs to Call ICE

After questioning why the man was in "her country," the woman then asks if she needs to call ICE, which many could interpret as a threat if they were living in the U.S. illegally or without proper documentation. "What is your problem, lady?" the man asks. Another man with him can then be heard saying, "I mean, look at her eyes, bro. She's definitely on something."

The woman then asks if she's being recorded. The initial man responds by asking what she's on, suggesting she may have taken some sort of drug to explain her behavior. She replies, "I breathe oxygen. I read the Bible when I have access to it."

He then questions her behavior and whether she thinks it's appropriate, despite her earlier comment about reading the Bible, to which she responds, "Of course. I have free will."

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She then tells him, "I have the First Amendment."

The man responds by telling her she's acting "psychotic," and she shoots back with another response, telling him, "Thank you, you are so kind."

He replies, "Oh, I know I am, unlike you who's blocking this entrance for this person to get in here to their appointment," which aligns with the caption of the reshared post claiming she was blocking another driver's vehicle.

Honestly I don’t think it is drugs, that’s her know it all tradwife personality. With her passive aggressive demeanour she smugly threatens him with ICE. She looks crazy. — Jenn?Good Trouble (@JenGoodTrouble) July 8, 2026

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He then asks if she's "that entitled" that she doesn't have to move her car. "Of course. I am a child of God," she replies.

She then drives away with an emotionless expression on her face, leaving the two men behind as the video ends.

Over in the comments, viewers had their own theories about the interaction, with one person joking, "She's high as a kite." Another, however, attributed her behavior to a "tradewife personality,” calling out her “passive-aggressive demeanor."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events shown in the video or the claims made by the X user who reshared it.