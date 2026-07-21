Woman Asks Gym-Goer To Get Off Machine Mid-Workout

A viral gym video shows an older woman asking another gym-goer to give up a workout machine before she had finished using it. While some are questioning the validity of the interaction, suggesting it's a skit, others aren't so quick to brush it off as fake, saying this type of behavior actually happens at the gym. Here's what happened.

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This young lady was trying to finish her workout in the machine when another woman attempted to kick her off of it because she’s in a rush. The woman claimed the young lady was already on the machine for 10 minutes and felt entitled enough to say that it’s her turn now. What… https://t.co/swvoJBcvGw pic.twitter.com/pv5awBq1oJ — SonnyBoy?? (@gotrice2024) July 20, 2026

Woman Asks Younger Woman To Get Off the Machine So She Can Use It

In the clip, which has since been reshared by X user @gotrice2024 and garnered more than 200,000 views, a young woman can be seen recording herself on a machine. Her phone is propped up nearby, allowing it to capture the entire interaction.

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It begins with her being approached by an older woman, who appears to be wearing casual clothes rather than gym clothes, and asks if she's done with the machine. The younger woman, "I just got on. I have like two sets left." The woman then responds, "I've been watching you for 10 minutes."

Surprised, the girl asks, "On this machine?" She then looks over at her camera, perhaps to confirm it's still recording and capturing the interaction or, as some users suggested, the skit. The woman then tells the girl that kids like her "take forever" on these machines, suggesting she'd like to use it. The girl explains that she had just gotten on, had only completed one set, and still had two more to do before getting off.

The woman then asks if she can use the machine, to which the girl asks if she wants to "work in" with her, meaning she does a set, the woman does a set, and they continue swapping so both can use the machine without completely interrupting their workouts.

The woman says no, explaining she just wants to use the machine so she can go back home. The girl replies that she also wants to finish her workout and go home and doesn't want to give up the machine because she still has two more sets and doesn't know how long the woman is going to take.

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A lot of young people sit at the machines for a long time using their phones between sets. It is frustrating. — 5th column deplorable (@5th_deplorable) July 20, 2026

At first, the woman tells her she'll only be two minutes, but later in the clip she says five minutes. While the older woman is persistent, so is the girl. Even after offering to let the woman work in with her, the older woman still doesn't want to.

The clip ends with the young woman still on the machine, but people in the comments questioned whether the interaction was real. "The one on the machine is working out in Birkenstocks. Hard to take her serious," one person wrote.

This is a skit!..who works out in dress clothes — Fitzy (@Fitzy59323249) July 20, 2026

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Meanwhile, another user said, "That one lady isn't even dressed to use the equipment. Is she management?" Another commenter wrote, "A lot of young people sit at the machines for a long time using their phones between sets. It is frustrating."

While people hogging equipment may be an issue at some gyms, commenters on this clip are divided on whether the interaction actually happened. Either way, some think the woman asking the younger girl to get off the machine came across as a bit entitled.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify whether the interaction shown in the video was authentic or staged.