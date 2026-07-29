‘Where Are the Appropriate Clothes for Little Girls?’: A Father’s Viral Shopping Trip Sparks a Debate Over Kids’ Clothing

A video shared to X by the account @HistorianUSA1 shows a father describing a frustrating shopping trip to Kohl's while buying school clothes for his 8 and 10-year-old daughters.

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He had searched the girls' section for basic shorts and jeans and found the available styles cut short and tight rather than the looser, longer options he was looking for.

The man usually bought shorts his daughters can wear immediately along with jeans for colder months, and this year he could not find shorts in any length beyond what he described as a short, tight cut across the entire selection.

Dad goes to Kohl’s to buy school clothes for his 8 and 10-year-old daughters.



Every single pair of shorts and jeans is “booty cut.” He says it looks like prostitute wear / hip hop hose clothes. Manager just shrugs and says that’s all they stock.



Bigger sizes don’t help.



This… pic.twitter.com/XQs3YH71f8 — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 28, 2026

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He explained that his usual routine also involves buying himself an outfit with store credit earned from the total spent on his daughters' school clothes.

The man searched every aisle across four different department stores and found the same style everywhere, describing the shorts as cut high on the thigh. He went to a store manager and asked directly, "where are the appropriate clothes for little girls?"

The manager told him that was all the store carried, he said, and explained that sizing up would add width to the waist rather than length to the shorts. He checked the girls' shirts as well and found similar issues, describing cropped tops and tank tops as the most common styles available.

The man now plans to shop online for his daughters' school clothes this year instead of in person, despite generally preferring in-store shopping, which allows him to return ill-fitting items without waiting for mail-in returns. He said he observed the same thing across all four stores he visited that day, regardless of brand or price point.

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Reacting to the video, one commenter tagged First Lady Melania Trump directly, writing, "I pray you can help here. This is a real problem and our little girls are being exploited."

Another user said they regularly notice young girls in similarly cut shorts, writing, "I always wonder why the parents buy them such clothing."

Bratz dolls are the same. I never bought them for my daughter. pic.twitter.com/7b1adas9f5 — KeoweeGal (@KeoweeSCgal) July 29, 2026

The X account's caption argued that this was a deliberate choice by clothing companies rather than an accident, writing, "this is not a glitch, this is the product."

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One user compared the situation to long-standing criticism of Bratz dolls' provocative styling, writing, "I never bought them for my daughter."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the father's identity, the specific Kohl's location he visited, or his exact exchange with the store manager. The details above reflect the video as shared on X by @HistorianUSA1. Kohl's has not issued a public statement addressing this specific incident as of publication.