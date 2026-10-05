Reddit post titled “What's the most stupid thing you've ever heard somebody say in real life?” was shared in the r/stupidquestions subreddit. The post drew 628 comments.

The first commenter shared a habit of a guy they worked with and wrote that he never used his turn signals while driving. The commenter said he did so because he used to say that it was nobody’s business to know where he was going. In response, another commenter wrote, “It takes a special kind of stupid to be unable to decouple your destination from where you're about to turn... And also not realize that if anyone did care where his final destination was, turn signals would not decrease the difficulty in figuring it out.”

Another commenter described a colleague who was on a self-catering vacation in Spain. The commenter said he tried to make scrambled eggs, something he had never done before, and totally messed it up. “Put the eggs, still in the shells, in a dry pan. Expected scrambled eggs to come out of the shells. Yes, he was that stupid,” wrote the user.

When the commenter asked why he did not Google it, the colleague replied that he couldn’t, as he was on holiday and could not read Spanish. In another comment, the user wrote, “I told my kids various stories about things he’d said. They asked if they could meet him, because they thought I was making him up.”

A third commenter described a woman at a former workplace who thought that canceling a credit card meant she no longer had to pay the balance. The woman was in her mid-20s and had a bachelor's degree. She told the commenter she planned to buy herself all new furniture and a new TV, and then cancel the cards so she wouldn't have to pay the balance.



“I tried explaining to her why this was not true - and if it were, why wouldn’t everyone do that all the time? But she was convinced that she was right. She left the company to go work somewhere else shortly after this conversation, so I don’t know what happened to her,” the commenter wrote.

Other commenters shared additional examples, including, “I don't wear suncream; it causes cancer,” “You know how you get normal, semi-skimmed and skimmed milk….. how does the farmer know which cow has which sort of milk in them….?” and “At a McDonald's I only wanted a burger. I only had a fifty. The girl said she couldn't make change since she was not taking math that semester.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities or experiences described by the Reddit users. The details above reflect accounts posted by individual users on r/stupidquestions.