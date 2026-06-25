‘What Am I Missing? When Did This Happen’: Man’s $163,000 Pool Quote Goes Viral as X Debates Why Basic Construction Costs Have Exploded

A video shared to X by @WallStreetApes of an unidentified man describing a $163,000 quote for a small, simple in-ground pool has drawn widespread reaction.

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The man said he wanted nothing elaborate, just a basic pool level with the surrounding lawn. "Why in the world are in-ground pools so expensive?" he said in the video. "I got the quote back today. It's $163,000. For a pool? What am I missing? When did this happen?"

His pool is four and a half feet deep, small footprint, grass edge with no surrounding deck. "Has anyone recently got a quote for one or put one in?" he asked in the video.

Prices in America are out of control



“Why in the world are in-ground pools so expensive?”



This is a real quote for a small 4.5 feet deep backyard pool. It has no deck, it comes up to the grass and nothing special. The quote was $162,382.56



“What am I missing? When did this… pic.twitter.com/IvhBc3rn9V — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 24, 2026

The X user who reshared the video added their own research, citing a national average of $85,000 for a pool of similar scale, and $140,000 for standard installs in California. They also claimed that a comparable pool would have cost between $25,000 and $45,000 nationally in 2016.

Some commenters questioned whether installing a pool was a worthwhile investment given current costs. "Swimming pools are one of the worst investments you can make towards [sic] your property anyways [sic]," one commenter wrote. "Not to mention all the time and money it takes for upkeep and regular maintenance."

Another commenter offered an explanation for why contractors price aggressively in high-value neighborhoods. "Blue collar see's [sic] $700k+ house and assumes you have $700k+ house income," the commenter wrote. "They also believe that you got free money because of the Fed, so refinance your free appreciation and pay your gains to them."

Back in the day you could put in a full in ground pool with your yearly bonus. Times have changed. pic.twitter.com/jFuHZZvQSk — Papa Joe’s (@PapaJoesBucket) June 24, 2026

According to Angi, installing an in-ground pool in 2026 costs an average of $65,909, with most homeowners paying between $44,499 and $87,349. That is the national baseline for a standard installation before premium features are added.

One commenter wrote, "Back in the day you could put in a full in ground pool with your yearly bonus. Times have changed."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the $163,000 quote or the identity of the man in the video. Pool cost figures cited in this article are sourced to Angi's 2026 data. Historical cost comparisons cited by commenters were not independently verified.