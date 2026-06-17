A video circulating on X has sparked discussion about pineapples sold without their tops. Pineapples, like many other fruits and vegetables, can be grown at home if you keep stems or leaves from the original plant.

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The video shows a small pineapple plant alongside text that reads, "I'd [sic] you cut the top of a pineapple off, plant it into dirt, after about 2 years you’ll have grown a pineapple."

I’d you cut the top of a pineapple off, plant it into dirt, after about 2 years you’ll have grown a pineapple



Major food brands in America are starting to remove the tops of pineapples so you can’t do this and grow your own. If they have a patent on the pineapple, they’ll remove… pic.twitter.com/59B2flNi2u — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 16, 2026

The post sparked debate over patented produce and food ownership

The post drew thousands of reactions. Several users shared their own experiences growing pineapples. One user from Iowa posted a photo of their pineapple plant with the caption, "Iowa grown…took 2 years. Have two more growing on the same plant."

Iowa grown…took 2 years. Have two more growing on the same plant. pic.twitter.com/pHdhYTtaV6 — Chad Jacobs (@Fins_up1) June 17, 2026

It also brought on the debate of whether or not companies should be allowed to patent and restrict the kind of food they sell.

One user confirmed that it was a specific type of pineapple that had its top cut off in the video, saying, "Fresh Del Monte's Pink Glow Pineapple ("Designer Fruit") took 16 years to develop features a natural pink coloring and is less acidic than regular pineapples. It's mostly available online although some grocery stores carry it. They are protecting their designer fruit line."

Fresh Del Monte's Pink Glow Pineapple ("Designer Fruit") took 16 years to develop features a natural pink coloring and is less acidic than regular pineapples. It's mostly available online although some grocery stores carry it. They are protecting their designer fruit line. pic.twitter.com/iQFs1UkSl4 — Coppercafe (@coppercafe) June 17, 2026

Del Monte has a patent on this rare strain of pineapple. The pineapple is strictly controlled, and is sold without its leaves to prevent others from attempting to grow it themselves.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by users on X regarding the pineapple variety and the reasons it is sold without its crown.