TikToker Says Young People Are in a ‘Dating Recession’

Christy, who goes by @ucfalumcs on TikTok, discussed a study she saw about the number of young people currently dating. According to Christy, it’s not necessarily because they don’t want to date. Instead, they may lack the confidence that they’ll actually find someone. The video has garnered 36,700 likes and 5,315 comments at the time of writing.

In the video, Christy cited a study that surveyed young people about their dating lives. The response, she said, was clear: People aren’t dating like they used to. Christy referred to this as a “dating recession” because people aren’t comfortable putting the time and energy into going on dates.

She added that it’s likely because they lack the confidence to put themselves out there. They’re afraid dating will only lead to disappointment or disaster.

Christy also noted how strange it is that, in the age of dating apps, people are going on fewer dates than ever. Although dating is more accessible, she believes the process itself has become off-putting.

Christy noted that many people doubt their own dating skills, but she also wondered if dating apps and social media could be part of the problem. Although these platforms are supposed to make it easier to fall in love, she questioned whether they’re instead causing young people to fear rejection.

They may not want to start dating if they believe they’re only going to get their hearts broken.

She asked her followers what they thought about the “dating recession,” prompting an interesting conversation in the comments.

Commenters Have Their Own Ideas About Why Young People Aren’t Dating

Christy’s followers had plenty of theories about why young people may be stepping back from dating. Many pointed to broader changes in how people socialize and the rising cost of dating.

“I think the influence of social media and lack of social spaces has forced a lot of young adults to be hyper individualistic. Everyone is obsessed with themselves,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “No ability to interact with people. Because we have technology. They don't know how to get off their phones to interact with each other.”

Other people shared their own dating experiences. “Unfortunately dating apps have ruined the small amount of self confidence and self worth I had. My mental health is much better when I am not even thinking about dating,” one user shared.

Another commenter wrote, “Too expensive to go out, and too expensive to have your own place. Why would I wanna date when I can't even afford my own apartment?”

Another person blamed the lack of dating on the rising cost of going out.

“So a beer and a nice meal can be $80 dollars here. So it's either gas to go to work or one night out. Add her bill and you could fix your car. A club can cost you $100 for 4 drinks. Where you gonna go?” they wrote.

Some believed it came down to a fear of marriage or people simply valuing their time alone. “My solitude and peace are priceless! It has nothing to do with confidence or lack thereof,” someone wrote.

No matter where they stood on the issue, commenters seemed to agree on one thing: Dating has become increasingly difficult.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the study discussed by @ucfalumcs, and the claims about a “dating recession” are based on her interpretation of the study. The comments reflect the opinions and experiences of individual TikTok users.