Waitress is Fed Up With Customers Who Want Separate Checks: ‘You Actually Think I’m Gonna Waste My Time?’

A TikTok posted by creator @daniellakalita on June 9, 2025, shows her sitting in her car after work and complaining about separate restaurant bills. The video drew about 17,500 views and more than 1,000 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker says she works as a waitress. She can be heard saying, "Asking for separate bills should be illegal," adding that it "should be banned." Her complaint is directed at large tables that ask for individual checks after ordering almost identical items.

She recalls a table of 10 where every guest had about two coffees and one main dish. The group still asked for separate bills. She says she is not going to waste her time on it. "You actually think I'm gonna waste my time doing separate bills for you?" she said.

The totals rarely differ by much, according to the creator. "There's always, like, 50 p difference between everyone's bills," she said. She sometimes suggests that the group split the check evenly. Guests then tell her they want to pay only for what they ordered, and she repeats their request back to them.

Some tables go further and ask for separate tabs at the start of the meal. In her example of 12 people, that means 12 separate tabs on the system. She has to remember each one in a small restaurant and calls the request "so, so strange," claiming that she has never asked for a separate bill herself.

Her suggestion for diners is to ask for one bill and add up their own items on a smartphone calculator. They would then tell the server how much they plan to pay. The creator ends her rant by repeating her complaint about separate bills.

One reply addressed how large parties order at the bar. "When a big party orders at the bar separately then complains that it hasn’t come out altogether," a commenter wrote.

Another viewer brought up restaurant practices in Spain. "Most places in Seville spain [sic] won’t let you pay in separate bills which will be so much easier for the staff," the viewer wrote.

One commenter described how one diner handles the bill at the table.

"If I do that we always workout [sic] everyone’s individual price then tell them," they wrote. "I couldn’t imagine asking for a separate bill."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this TikTok, including the creator's occupation and the restaurant interactions she recalls. The details above reflect @daniellakalita's account as shared on TikTok. Her identity, her workplace and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.