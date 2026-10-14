TikToker Says Final Straw in Marriage Was $15,000 in Credit Card Debt Her Ex Said Was $5,000

A TikTok posted by creator @lizzyaklein on Oct. 7, 2026, recounts what she described as the final straw in her marriage. The video had about 3.7 million views and 333,900 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker says she and her ex met at work, where they worked together as accountants. “We both literally studied finance, and we worked in accounting,” she says. She later switched careers.

She recalls that he became angry when she tried to discuss their finances. He yelled when she raised the topic and asked whether she trusted him. “Why can’t we talk about our finances?” she asked him. She added that he had been more willing to discuss the subject before the wedding.

The couple agreed to keep their money separate until his student loans were paid off. Her ex said he did not want to put that debt on her. She accepted the plan and thought they might open a joint account later. She became suspicious as he grew more secretive about money. “Something’s not right,” she recalls thinking. She was afraid to raise the issue because he would yell, give her the silent treatment or remain upset.

The creator recalls that he initially told her he had “a little bit of credit card debt.” He later said the amount was $5,000. She offered to lend him the money to pay off the debt, but he got angry.

She asked to see the credit card statement and his bank account details because the debt could affect her, too. He refused and became angry. She told him she would divorce him if he was not honest with her.

He then showed her the account statement, which listed $15,000 in credit card debt. The TikToker began crying and says he blamed her. He pointed to incidents early in their relationship when he said he had struggled to trust her. “None of it made any sense,” she says.

Her ex then sat in his car and gave her the silent treatment. “He made my life hell after that,” she says. She said the incident occurred about 10 months before she left. She also said she has more stories about leaving the marriage.

The creator says she lent him money throughout the marriage and managed her own finances responsibly. She expressed concern that she could be held responsible for debt accumulated during the marriage, even though they kept their finances separate.

A viewer suggested taking out a loan and consulting a divorce lawyer. “The way I’d have taken a loan out for more than $15k, gone to the divorce lawyer,” they wrote.

They also explained how they would have divided the debt. “[...] so that we split the debt and i [sic] pay off my half of $30k with my $15k loan,” they added.

Another viewer compared hidden debt with other forms of infidelity. “Its [sic] financial cheating, which I think is worse than romantic cheating,” they wrote.

One commenter described a similar experience involving $180,000 in credit card debt. They wrote, “Yeah mine got 180k in credit card debt and blamed me. I had two babies at home and managed everything except money. Soooo, yeah divorce."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the TikTok. The details reflect @lizzyaklein’s account on TikTok. The identities of the creator, her ex and the commenters, as well as the states involved, have not been confirmed.