Visitor Allegedly Throws Rocks at Alligators at Florida Safari

At Lion Country Safari in Loxahatchee, Florida, a visitor was confronted after he was allegedly seen throwing rocks mixed with mulch at alligators. The senseless display of violence was captured on video, and the footage has since circulated on X

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“The caption accompanying the video asks, "Was I wrong for confronting him, or would you do the same?"

In the video, the camera person is seen confronting another visitor, who is pointing at the mix of rock and mulch that is used by the safari as landscaping. "I don't care," he can be heard saying, "don't throw anything. Why are you throwing stuff at the animals?"

The man he is confronting looks at him in a way that is almost confused. The man behind the camera then mocks the other man's accent, and the rest of the video shows him complaining to his companion and calling the other man various names.

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"This is America, we don't throw stuff at animals?" he says in the video as he is walking away.

Man confronts a Muslim who was throwing rocks mixed with mulch at alligators at Lion Country Safari in Loxahatchee, Florida. pic.twitter.com/j2rc28FqgB — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) August 19, 2026

There is no video evidence of what happened

The only video available is of the person confronting this other visitor. It seems like the man is pointing at the mixture on the ground and saying, "It is nothing." It is also unclear from the video whether he threw the material at the animals

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However, the video does not provide enough information to determine whether the allegation is accurate. The person recording the video also comments on the other man's accent, prompting some commenters to discuss race.

One X commenter wrote, "'We' don’t throw stuff at animals??? I just watched a video of an American white turd kicking a seal in the face. If you’re an evil prick you just are. No matter what your race/gender/religion is."

The video does not show what happened before the confrontation. Instead, it seems to be specifically catered to attracting racially motivated comments, none of which will be reiterated here.

If the man did do something to the animals at the safari, then the guy making the video should have told an employee instead of taking to social media. Especially when there is no immediate evidence of what the other man did. Animal abuse of any type is serious, and should be handled appropriately by those in power.

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"Wasn't wrong at all for confronting him, but he also should've gone to the staff and told them," another user commented.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the allegation that the visitor threw rocks or mulch at the alligators. The available footage begins with the confrontation and does not show what happened beforehand.