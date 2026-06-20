Data centers have become increasingly common across the United States. They serve as a place to keep networked computers, servers, and storage infrastructure for digital operations and artificial intelligence. They are a controversial topic. Many residents are against them because they can cause harm to the surrounding ecosystem. However, some neighbors in Sterling, Virginia say noise from a nearby data center has become a major concern.

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In a CNN News video posted to X, residents in Virginia shared the constant noise that comes from the nearby data centers. In the video, you can hear it for yourself. It’s a loud, constant buzzing noise.

Neighbors have put mattresses and plexiglass up in their windows to block the noise from this data center in Virginia.

It's a high pitched whine from the natural gas turbines that power it.

The noise never stops 24/7. pic.twitter.com/rggAK8563F — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 19, 2026

“Neighbors have put mattresses and plexiglass up in their windows to block the noise from this data center in Virginia,” wrote CNN correspondent Brian Entin. “It's a high pitched whine from the natural gas turbines that power it. The noise never stops 24/7.”

The Vantage Power Center is visible from homes. Residents say the facility's appearance is less concerning than the noise. The constant ringing that comes from powering the building by generator is an issue, and when it was built, the city downplayed just how noisy it would be.

“We were told in the beginning that it’s just they test the generators to make sure they’re working in case of an emergency,” a resident told CNN. “As the year and the months have gone on, they were never turned off.”

The quality of life in the neighborhood has gone down following the installation of this data center. Some neighbors have installed barriers in an effort to dampen the sound. Some are putting plexiglass on their windows to try to keep the constant ringing from coming in. Others have placed mattresses against windows to reduce the noise. While data centers can bring positivity to a neighborhood, like jobs and tax revenue, for these residents, it’s not worth the constant headache that comes along with the overwhelming noise.

Users shared a range of reactions to the footage. “First, this never should have been allowed to be built there. Now the county needs to hold them accountable for the noise pollution. Require the data center to reduce their capacity immediately and zero increase until a noise/vibration solution is in place,” wrote one user. “I fear a sweetheart deal was made with local politicians.”

Another added, “Those data centers need to pay to relocate all the people who are affected by the noise. As well as pay for all medical issues that they cause. What is wrong with building these centers in an isolated location?”

Other people thought it wasn’t as big of a problem, though they were not the ones living in the area. “These people have a data center right in their backyard, so of course there's going to be noise. It's no different than having a major road in your backyard. Even half a mile away, there's zero noise.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims discussed in the video, which features residents' accounts of living near the data center.