Viral Video Shows Steak ‘n Shake Soda Machine That Requires QR Scan to Dispense — Debate Follows Over Free Refills and Customer Entitlement

A video shared to X by the account @McFranchisee, originally posted to TikTok by @scottiferr, shows a Steak 'n Shake soda fountain that fails to dispense a drink when the buttons are pressed directly.

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The dispenser only begins working after the person in the video scans a QR code at the machine.

@McFranchisee, who said they had read about the policy elsewhere, wrote in the caption, "a new controversy I just read about is pretty silly," adding that the scanning requirement exists so "people can't just order water and then help themselves to unlimited soda."

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They argued that customers upset about the system show "wild" entitlement compared to countries where free refills barely exist at all.

According to The Big Lead, Steak 'n Shake has been rolling out the QR system at remodeled locations, with each code tied to the drink size a customer purchased.

The outlet reported that a medium fountain soda costs a restaurant roughly $0.20 to produce, while fast food chains typically mark the drinks up between 800 and 1,100 percent.

Replying to the X post, one user compared the approach to long-standing practices at theme parks, and another said Disney parks use a similar verification method, writing, "Disney parks employ the same strategy !! Keeps everyone honest IMO".

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A different commenter argued the criticism was misplaced, writing that "many restaurants have this not just" Steak 'n Shake, and adding that people misusing water cups for soda are "the ones that ruined it" for everyone else.

I don’t eat at Steak ‘n Shake very often (their transparency and ownership have always been a little weird to me), but a new controversy I just read about is pretty silly.



During remodels, they may add a QR code scanner for soft drink refills. Basically, you scan proof of… pic.twitter.com/MwtTpzfGMT — McFranchisee (@McFranchisee) July 20, 2026

The X account posted a follow-up claiming to share a message from an unnamed franchisee, questioning how little ingredient information Steak 'n Shake provides compared to other chains. The Daily Dot could not verify the person's identity or affiliation. The post claimed that Steak 'n Shake's website lists only "bun" as an ingredient without further detail, while McDonald's website breaks down every flour and oil used in its own products.

One commenter shifted to a different chain, describing a recurring situation at a McDonald's drive-through window where staff would ask cars to "pull forward while we wait for your order" despite no other vehicles present. The commenter alleged the practice was used to manipulate drive-through service time metrics.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identity of the franchisee referenced in the X account's follow-up post, the current ingredient listings on Steak 'n Shake's website, the cost and markup figures cited by The Big Lead, or the commenter's claim about McDonald's drive-through practices.