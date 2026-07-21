‘You Want Me to Pay to Impound a Four-Wheeler That’s Not Mine?’ A New York Farmer’s Dispute With Police Over an Abandoned ATV Has Gone Viral

A video shared to X by the account @WallStreetApes shows a farmer in New York describing a dispute with police over who was responsible for towing a stolen four-wheeler abandoned on his property.

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The farmer said the vehicle had his corn stalks stacked on top in an apparent attempt to hide it.

Speaking into the camera, the farmer said he called police after finding the ATV. "Called the cops, told them there's a four-wheeler in the field. Not ours. Don't know whose it is," he said. He added that the vehicle's serial and VIN numbers had been filed off before officers arrived.

Farmer lives in New York



Someone stole this 4 wheeler, they filed off the serial numbers and dumped it on his property



He called the police to report it and have it removed. NYPD said he would have to pay for the tow and impound to remove it



This is what it’s like living in a… pic.twitter.com/G6t6DqI9B4 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 20, 2026

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Police confirmed the numbers had been removed but told the farmer he would need to pay to have the four-wheeler towed to an impound yard himself, according to his account. "You want me to pay you to impound a four-wheeler that's not mine that I don't give a shit about?" he said, adding that he had no intention of covering the cost.

The X user who shared the video explained in a follow-up clip that under New York policy, police can decline to take custody of a vehicle with no plates or low resale value if it isn't tied to an active investigation, leaving the property owner responsible for the tow.

The account called it 'pretty wild' that a vehicle with filed-off serial numbers wouldn't automatically qualify as evidence in an active investigation.

Reacting to the video, one commenter called the situation "a racket," arguing that failing to pay for the tow could eventually expose the farmer to accusations of stealing the vehicle himself.

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New York's Department of Motor Vehicles does direct property owners to first contact local police to confirm whether an abandoned vehicle has been reported stolen, and LegalClarity reported that once a vehicle is formally classified as abandoned, what happens next depends heavily on its value and whether an owner can be traced.

Under state law, a vehicle left on private property without the owner's permission for more than 96 hours can be classified as abandoned, and the person who reclaims a vehicle is generally responsible for removal and storage costs, not the property owner who reported it.

Reminder to never get the “police” involved. The men in the community should solve their own problems. — Zacharie T. Boutoille ?? (@_boutoille) July 21, 2026

Another user argued that police involvement should have been skipped altogether, writing, "Reminder to never get the “police” involved. The men in the community should solve their own problems."

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One reply placed responsibility on the farmer directly, telling him, "Should have taken care of this issue yourself. Now you have to pay when you play STUPID."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the farmer's identity, his exact location within New York, or the specific police department involved in the exchange described in the video. The details above reflect the farmer's account and the X user's characterization of state policy, as shared on X.