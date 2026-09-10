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Viral Video Shows Passenger Arguing With Airline Employee After Missing His Flight — Internet Has No Sympathy

1:51 PM CDT on September 10, 2026

Passenger misses flight and confronts staff.

Passenger misses flight and confronts staff.

|TikTok/bourbonbarry

A TikTok posted by @bourbonbarry on April 18,2026, shows a confrontation between a passenger who missed his flight and an airline employee at the gate. The video had drawn 26,100 likes, 1,147 comments, and 1,174 shares as of publication.

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A monitor visible behind the gate desk in the video displays the message "Flight Closed" for a flight to Charlotte, North Carolina. Other passengers and airline staff can be seen nearby as the confrontation unfolds at the gate.

The TikToker described the confrontation in the video's caption. The caption was written in second person, addressed directly to the passenger. They wrote, "Missed your flight... and somehow it's everyone else's fault." It continues, "Boarding starts. They call it once... twice... twenty times. Everyone else gets on the plane." The caption adds, "You stroll up after departure like it's a dinner reservation."

In the video, the passenger tells the employee, "My flight said I'm not at 6:13, and I was here at the departure." He argues, "It don't [sic] matter. You're not gonna do that to me." When the employee rejects his requests, he can be heard telling the employee, "Bro, no, no, that's not fair to anybody else that's doing this, man. You guys are ---."

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@bourbonbarry

Missed your flight… and somehow it’s everyone else’s fault. Boarding starts. They call it once… twice… twenty times. Everyone else gets on the plane. You stroll up after departure like it’s a dinner reservation. “Nobody told me.” No—you weren’t listening. Airports don’t chase you. Life doesn’t either. Show up late, get left behind. ✈️. #airpo#airportfaile#travelmistakese#traveltipsl#reallifeuntability

♬ original sound - BourbonBarry

The passenger continues pressing his case, saying, "I'm on a timeline. I was sitting right across the street, like right there. You can talk to anybody over there." He repeats his explanation again, adding, "I was sitting right there because I didn't know."

@bourbonbarry responded to that explanation in the caption, writing, "'Nobody told me.' No — you weren't listening." It goes on to state, "Airports don't chase you. Life doesn't either." The caption closes with, "Show up late, get left behind."

One commenter questioned the passenger's understanding of airport terminology, writing, "Did he not know what departure means?"

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Another commenter wrote, "'It don't [sic] matter!' Sir that's literally the only thing that matters for making a flight."

A different commenter framed the passenger's confusion as a sign of inexperience with air travel. They wrote, "Tell me you've never flown, without telling me you've never flown before."

One commenter noted a detail visible in the background, writing, "Watching the plane pulling away in the background is hilarious."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities of the passenger or airline employee, the specific flight involved, or the full circumstances surrounding the missed departure. The details above reflect the TikTok creator's video and caption as shared on TikTok.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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