Viral Video Shows Man Standing at Mall Escalator Exit to Block Shoppers — X Suggests an ‘Almighty Shove’

A video shared to X by the account @Sofia50020Sofia showed a young man stood at the base of a mall escalator as shoppers stepped off.

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"It's become a new 'trend' to turn off elevators and stand there blocking them to piss people off," the account wrote, adding, "What would you do?"

The man, dressed in a hoodie and a baseball cap, stood with his legs spread wide directly in the path of exiting riders. He appeared to press something near the base of the escalator before it stopped moving.

It's become a new "trend" to turn off elevators and stand there blocking them to piss people off.



What would you do? pic.twitter.com/podNAiZmF3 — Sofia (@Sofia50020Sofia) July 7, 2026

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He then stood up, turning toward the camera with a smirk. Several riders who stood behind him had to maneuver around him to reach the mall floor. One woman in a black puffy jacket stepped around his left side while carrying a bag, and others passed with visible annoyance.

The man remained largely stationary throughout, shifting his weight occasionally, trying to block the way the best he could as more shoppers worked around him, including a man in a red beanie carrying bags, worked their way around him.

Reactions to the video overwhelmingly focused on how viewers said they would respond if confronted with the same situation. One commenter wrote, "He get an almighty shove, full body weight in the back," a sentiment echoed throughout the replies.

Another took a more violent approach and wrote, "Swift kick in the goodies and push him over… will think twice next time."

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In a separate incident, a TikToker was slapped while performing a similar stunt on an elevator in New York City.

The video drew debate, with some commenters arguing the physical response was an overreaction.

He get an almighty shove, full body weight in the back — JD (@ju22703) July 8, 2026

One commenter noted how easily the man was able to shut down the elevator, writing, "Elevator switches where anyone touch them are for high-trust societies." Many replies consisted of GIFs depicting shoves and other physical confrontations rather than written responses.

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The clip did not identify the mall's location, and it remains unclear whether the man filming considered the video a prank, a social experiment, or content intended purely to provoke a reaction.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the location of the mall or the identity of the man in the video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @Sofia50020Sofia. No individuals shown passing by the man have been identified.