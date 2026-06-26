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TikToker Gets Slapped After Blocking NYC Escalator to Film: “A Simple ‘Excuse Me’ Would’ve Sufficed”

3:00 PM CDT on June 26, 2026

TikToker Gets Slapped After Blocking NYC Escalator While Filming Trend

TikToker Gets Slapped After Blocking NYC Escalator While Filming Trend

|Image Credit: X/@kirawontmiss

A video shared on X shows a TikToker being slapped after blocking an escalator while filming a social media trend in New York City. In this video making the rounds on X, captioned "I was just trying this new trend in New York," a TikToker is participating in a viral TikTok trend. In the video, he is seen blocking the entrance of the escalator while he films himself walking on it.

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While the people behind him appear unaffected, a group approaches the escalator and finds its entrance blocked. The interaction escalates when one of the men slaps the TikToker before stepping onto the escalator. The rest of the group follows as the TikToker stands to the side, stunned.

The Viral Video Sparked Debate Over Public Pranks and Personal Space

Some expressed sympathy for the TikToker, while others noted how this type of behavior only serves to inconvenience those around them. One user said, "Sooner or later , streamers ain’t gonna be soooo lucky … always getting on peoples’ nerves."

Others say that the man who slapped him went too far.

"That's nonsense No justification for hitting someone like that A simple “excuse me” would've sufficed instead of acting like a brute," said one.

The video prompted debate about social media creators filming in public and the potential consequences when their content disrupts others. Many commenters said situations like this can quickly escalate when public spaces are blocked.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video, which was shared on X.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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