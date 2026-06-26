TikToker Gets Slapped After Blocking NYC Escalator to Film: “A Simple ‘Excuse Me’ Would’ve Sufficed”

A video shared on X shows a TikToker being slapped after blocking an escalator while filming a social media trend in New York City. In this video making the rounds on X, captioned "I was just trying this new trend in New York," a TikToker is participating in a viral TikTok trend. In the video, he is seen blocking the entrance of the escalator while he films himself walking on it.

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While the people behind him appear unaffected, a group approaches the escalator and finds its entrance blocked. The interaction escalates when one of the men slaps the TikToker before stepping onto the escalator. The rest of the group follows as the TikToker stands to the side, stunned.

Tiktoker get sIapped for blocking escalator while doing a trend? pic.twitter.com/aMehK87flK — kira ? (@kirawontmiss) June 25, 2026

The Viral Video Sparked Debate Over Public Pranks and Personal Space

Some expressed sympathy for the TikToker, while others noted how this type of behavior only serves to inconvenience those around them. One user said, "Sooner or later , streamers ain’t gonna be soooo lucky … always getting on peoples’ nerves."

Sooner or later , streamers ain’t gonna be soooo lucky … always getting on peoples’ nerves — Ken_Lau (@kenlau_) June 26, 2026

Others say that the man who slapped him went too far.

"That's nonsense No justification for hitting someone like that A simple “excuse me” would've sufficed instead of acting like a brute," said one.

That's nonsense

No justification for hitting someone like that



A simple “excuse me” would've sufficed instead of acting like a brute — Dr. APK (@Lordkyril) June 25, 2026

The video prompted debate about social media creators filming in public and the potential consequences when their content disrupts others. Many commenters said situations like this can quickly escalate when public spaces are blocked.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video, which was shared on X.