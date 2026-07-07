A viral video reshared on X by user @KimKatieUSA has sparked discussion after showing an ICE agent surrounded by a crowd in what the post claims is San Bernardino, California.

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In the clip, a crowd gathers in the street while an ICE agent walks down the middle of a residential road holding what appears to be a canister of spray to keep people back. He can be seen walking defensively around a gray pickup truck as people circle around him, while one person carries a Mexican flag.

The ICE agent is fully covered, wearing what appears to be a police-branded bulletproof vest along with a hat, sunglasses, and something to cover the lower half of his face.

A herd of tortas surrounded ICE agents in San Bernardino waving Mexican flags. They only seem to move this fast when ICE shows up.



These people aren’t working, which means we’re footing the bill for millions of illegals to sit at home on taxpayer dollars. pic.twitter.com/lztrqwgzf1 — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) July 6, 2026

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Video Shows ICE Agent Telling Crowd to 'Back Up'

In the viral clip, the ICE agent can be heard repeatedly yelling, "Back up." At one point, he also points the canister he's holding toward the person filming as they draw nearer to him.

It's unclear exactly what is happening, what prompted the ICE agent to visit the neighborhood, or why people were gathering around outside, visibly upset, but the video has sparked some mixed reactions online. While some are advocating for ICE to remove its agents from neighborhoods and approach immigration enforcement with less aggression, others believe the agency's efforts are appropriate.

X user @KimKatieUSA included critical remarks in the caption of the reshared clip, writing that people "surrounded ICE agents in San Bernardino waving Mexican flags," before adding, "They only seem to move this fast when ICE shows up."

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The post went on to allege, without providing evidence, that the people shown in the video aren't working and are living off American taxpayers. "These people aren't working, which means we're footing the bill for millions of illegals to sit at home on taxpayer dollars," the user wrote.

No neighborhood in the United States should look like this. It's an invasion. — Bohemond_Rises (@Mike36650199) July 6, 2026

Many commenters sided with the X user. "We need 10,000 more agents in San Bernardino alone," one person wrote.

While the context behind what happened in this scene hasn't been provided, it isn't the first time ICE agents have been spotted in San Bernardino. Back in August 2025, a standoff between ICE agents and a local family in the city led to gunfire and a seven-hour standoff, according to KTLA. The outlet, citing the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, reported that advocates alleged officers didn't present a warrant before firing several rounds at a man's vehicle. The man then drove home to his family and called 911.

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The video prompted a range of reactions, with some users criticizing ICE's tactics and others expressing support for the agency.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video or the claims made in the X post.