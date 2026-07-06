A video showing a Flock camera cut down along the side of a road is making the rounds online, and not everyone is mad about it. It's unclear where the camera was located or who took it down, but it's not the first time a Flock camera has allegedly been cut down by residents rather than the crews responsible for installing them.

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The devices have faced tons of pushback in communities as of late where they've been installed. In one case, a Suffolk, Virginia, resident was accused of damaging more than a dozen Flock cameras, according to WAVY.

American citizens across the country are physically cutting down Flock cameras as authorities are losing control as more people are viewing the technology as an unconstitutional form of mass surveillance.



The incidents are being described as part of a growing trend where… pic.twitter.com/CP5EOQstS4 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) July 6, 2026

Many People Call Flock Cameras 'Unconstitutional'

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According to court documents cited by WAVY, 41-year-old Jeffrey Sovern was charged with 13 counts of destruction of property, six counts of petit larceny, and six counts of possession of burglary tools after allegedly damaging Flock cameras in North Suffolk between April and October 2025.

According to the news outlet, Sovern argued the cameras were "unconstitutional" and violated his and others' Fourth Amendment rights.

For context, Flock cameras are automated license plate readers that use cameras and software to capture and store license plate information. They can also capture details about a vehicle, including its make, model, color, and specific features, such as bumper stickers.

Those who support the devices say they help police solve crimes by tracking where vehicles have traveled. Those who oppose them, however, argue the cameras are another form of mass surveillance and worry the data could be accessed by other government agencies, such as ICE.

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Those concerns, among others, have prompted residents in several communities to speak out at local meetings, arguing they don’t want the cameras in their areas. Several commenters expressed similar views in the comments section of the viral video, reshared by X user @ShadowofEzra, showing the cut-down Flock camera. “I don’t think these are used to fight crime,” one commenter wrote. “They’re used to turn people into criminals and invade privacy.” Another user added that they agree with the Flock cameras being cut down, adding that “nobody wants them.”

But others in the comments defended the technology. "A Flock camera just helped police apprehend a man who assaulted a 9-year-old girl in Illinois. Without it he would've gotten away!" one person wrote. Another commenter added that “I believe that in order to remain safe, we must utilize this new technology to prevent criminals from getting away with robberies and murder. While I understand the privacy concerns, the present dangers warrant the utilization of these cameras to keep us safe.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video.