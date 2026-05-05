Viral Video of Mom Asking Son’s Girlfriend to Give Up the Front Seat Has Social Media Picking Sides

A video showing a mother asking her son's girlfriend to give up the front seat of a car — and the girlfriend's dramatic response — is drawing attention on internet.

Featured Video

The clip was shared by the X account Mixtapez. The video captured the confrontation between a mother, her son and his girlfriend before a car trip.

The woman’s boyfriend was seen loading a car seat for his child, while his alleged girlfriend got into the front seat. When the mother noticed the girlfriend had taken the front seat, she immediately told her to "get out".

The mom said, “I’m not sitting in the back seat, you need to get out.” The conversation gets heated after the girlfriend sternly refused. Her boyfriend tried to persuade her to move to the backseat since his mother was traveling with them.

The girlfriend refused a second time and climbed out of the front seat. She looked at her boyfriend’s mother and said, “I’m leaving.” Without looking behind, the woman walked into her own car.

Mom goes viral for kicking her son’s girlfriend out of the front seat, as she gets upset and leaves in her own car ?? pic.twitter.com/J9mGYZ1SNX — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 4, 2026

Both her boyfriend and his mother appeared stunned at her actions, but did not stop her from going. Just as she was getting into her own car, the mom told the woman they weren’t asking her to sit in the backseat forever.

The mom said, “That’s real crazy. Like, what?” And got into the front seat of her son’s car. The two of them drive away without saying another word.

While the mother and son headed out the driveway first, the girlfriend waited a bit before driving away. Whether or not they went in the same direction is unknown.

The clip has continued to spread across X and TikTok since it was first posted.

The trio of people has not yet been identified and has not issued a comment about the same. Similarly, whether or not they’re still together as a couple remains unknown and unconfirmed.

Social Media Took Sides — and the Comments Got Heated

The video drew mixed reactions online, with viewers divided over whether the girlfriend's response was justified.

And also weighed in on the woman’s reaction after being asked to sit in the back. There were mixed reactions to the now-viral moment on the internet.

Not to be disrespectful, but the mom was out of line here. Respect is important, but it shouldn’t be forced through control or embarrassment. The son, however, is the main problem. He should’ve handled the situation better & set boundaries to avoid unnecessary drama. Everyone… — Moustache (@Moustache_bq) May 4, 2026

A user on X said, “The front seat is earned, not given…” Another said, “This is madness, I wouldn’t invite her back after…”

The next one added, “Respect is: elders sit in front unless they say otherwise.” A fourth suggested, “Um…The boy needs to stand up for his girl.”

Another commenter wrote, “I’m sorry, but I wouldn’t let my mom disrespect my partner like that…” A sixth one added, “This is so childish from the mum!”

Another user took the girlfriend's side entirely, writing, “This is so disrespectful. Why would the mom do such a thing? She should have sat in the back and enjoyed the ride.”