Uh oh, Vince Vaughn has opinions—and he's sharing them with Theo Von on his podcast, surrounded by energy drinks.

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Vaughn, who is best known for comedy hits of the 2000s, such as Old School and Wedding Crashers, thinks late-night hosts are being too political. Hosts like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel are outspoken critics of Donald Trump, who has openly started a crusade against them.

CBS, currently controlled by the Trump-loving Ellisons, recently cancelled Colbert's show. Meanwhile, Trump did his best to get Kimmel fired. While people like former late-night host David Letterman have spoken in support of Kimmel and Colbert, Vaughn is taking the opposite stance.

While appearing on Theo Von’s podcast, Vaughn said that talking about current events is “part of the job," but "you don’t want to become part of a group and feel like you’re a champion for one ideology. You want to make fun of everybody.”

“The talk shows, to a large part, became really agenda-based. They were going to [evangelize] people to what they thought. And so people just rejected it because it didn’t feel authentic. It felt like they had an agenda. It stopped being funny, and it started feeling like I was in a f*cking class I didn’t want to take. I’m getting scolded," he added.

People react to Vince Vaughn's late-night comments

Unsurprisingly, the MAGA cohort agrees with Vaughn, but a lot of people are pointing out that we are not living in normal times. Naturally, people with a platform are using their comedic voices to keep people informed.

"Late-night shows have always joked about news and current events. If one side is gleefully acting like super villains and the other side is more quietly inept, obviously the jokes will seem biased or lopsided or something, but hosts usually make fun of whoever the active president is," @Tamaramonkey said on X.

"Sour grapes. Jimmy, Fallon, and Colbert aimed plenty of jokes at Biden. Vaughn wasn’t bothered then. Imagine a comedian being more upset about other comedians making jokes than he is about Trump getting a late show axed. He’s telling on himself," @PettyLupone added.

"Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, David Letterman, Arsenio Hall, never made jokes about the president on THEIR late night talk shows. RIGHT?" u/Throwing-Gas said sarcastically on Reddit.

"Maybe it feels like you’re in class because you don’t know what tf you’re talking about, Vince," u/QuadBulletTheory added.

"I think he’s the one who stopped being funny," u/Clean_Usual434 pointed out.

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