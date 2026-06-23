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Video Shows Woman Slap Man After He Warns Her Not to Touch Him — Her Partner Is Punched Repeatedly When He Steps In

5:28 AM CDT on June 23, 2026

A video shows a woman slapping a man before a fight erupts, and her boyfriend is repeatedly punched

A video shows a woman slapping a man before a fight erupts, and her partner is repeatedly punched.

|Images via X/NoContextHumans

A video that has gone viral on X shows a woman, her partner, and a man sitting in front of her at what appears to be a sporting event getting into a physical fight. As of the time of writing, the video, which was shared by user @obakanyin, has received 1.9 million views and significant engagement in the comments.

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In the video, the woman stood in the seating row while her partner sat beside her. "Don't touch me," a man in the front row warns her, clearly irritated.

Moments later, the woman slaps the man, which triggers him. The man then turned on her, and the woman’s partner intervenes. But in the heat of the moment, he is punched multiple times. The impact sends him back into his seat as bystanders record and comment on it before finally stepping in to calm both parties down and end the fight.

But the video has many commenters focusing on the woman’s decision to strike first and the consequences that followed.

An X user said, "As a man, never be with a woman [who] will put you in this situation." A different user said she instructs her girls "to never put their hands on anyone because not everyone is going to ignore the fact that they are women." She also noted that striking someone first constitutes assault.

Another commenter argued that “she could have used her words,” while yet another advised people to “be wise with who you choose as a wife for you, your kids and your family.” Others questioned why the partner had to bear the brunt of the encounter.

One commenter wrote that people should not “go around hitting others” in the first place, while others claimed such women often put men in difficult situations.

The footage was previously shared by @LoudOutside on X in April 2025 and got around 1.7 million views at the time.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities of those involved or the circumstances leading up to the confrontation. The details above reflect the video as shared on X by @obakanyin. The location and date of the original incident have not been confirmed.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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