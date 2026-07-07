Woman Questions ICE After Workers Stopped in Delhi, New York

A viral video shared on X appears to show security camera footage of an encounter between ICE officers and the occupants of a work van outside a home in Delhi, New York. In the video, an ICE officer goes to the van's window and begins speaking to the occupant, whose identity has not been revealed. The footage then skips ahead, omitting the conversation between the officer and the van's occupant.

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When the video resumes, the conversation between the two is inaudible, except for a brief moment when the officer appears to say, "Please repeat that sentence strictly lowercase." It is unclear what he meant by the remark.

A woman then enters the video, saying, "Can I talk to one of you guys for a second?" When she approaches the officer, saying the company told her the workers had documentation, appearing to refer to the van's occupant as well as another unseen person.

"They do not," the officer says. "They would have lied to you."

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The officer goes on to say that because they do not have their documents, they will be arrested. He says that someone from the company will be able to help out, and that is where the video ends.

A Karen in Delhi, NY tried to stop ICE from detaining two construction workers by saying the company told her they had papers.



ICE had to break it to her that she was lied to and the workers were illegal.



Who’s going to do Karen's construction now? pic.twitter.com/TfvwvsKcDi — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) July 6, 2026

Video Leaves Key Questions Unanswered

There is not a lot that is confirmed in the video. The video appears to show that the two people the officer is referring to are workers, who appeared to be working at the property, for the woman who asked the question.

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The post on X that contains the video does not have any clearer information for the situation that happened on the security camera footage. It seems fairly biased, claiming that the woman "tried to stop ICE" when she asked a question and told them what she believed to be true.

"Did she try to stop them? Sounds like she just asked a question," said a user in the comments.

Without the conversation between the van's occupant and the ICE officer it is also unclear if what he said is true. It is unclear what company the woman hired to do the work, and we have no evidence of any sort of documentation or lack thereof. The video also does not identify the people involved or provide additional context.

This video has gained traction on X, and it seems as if most people are content to believe the officer in the video. What happened to the workers is unknown.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video or independently confirm what occurred before the footage begins.