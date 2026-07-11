A viral video shared on X by @lil_doza appears to show a Scottish man confronting another man near a park bench while repeatedly telling him to "go home." The man filming then follows him as the interaction continues, prompting debate online.

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It's possible that he was hoping to receive some praise for his actions, but not everyone on X is supporting the bigotry. People are saying that these immigrants, who traveled abroad in search of a better life, are getting a wake up call with the confrontation they're faced with.

Immigrants who moved to the west thinking they came to civilised high IQ people are getting a wake up call.



Scottish barbarian decides to harass a brown lad for sitting on the bench. pic.twitter.com/GInQ9bEDyN — DOZA? (@lil_doza) July 5, 2026

The video began with the aggressor, a Scottish man, walking closely behind an immigrant man while filming. The immigrant went to a taxi parked on the curb, possibly in search of refuge from the Scotland national. Before he even spoke to the taxi driver, the Scottish man said, "Go home." Then he turned to the taxi driver and said, "Big man. Take him home."

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The man proceeded to explain the situation to the taxi driver. He said, "I'm just sitting there and he's asking, 'Why are you sitting?' I said, 'I'm just walking, I was tired and I was sitting there."

While he was explaining the situation to the taxi driver, the Scottish stalker can be heard interrupting him, repeating "Go home. Go home." It's also obvious that the immigrant's English isn't the best, so he probably panicked when the Scottish native began chasing him, recording him, and then following him home. And, with the little English he understood, tried his best to explain to the taxi driver and understand what was going on.

One X user commented, "This is so wrong. This guy should have called the Police. Not all immigrants are bad. Most of the Indian ones work hard a pay bills." Another individual wrote, "How bored do you have to be to follow someone because you don't like their skin color."

Was The Scottish Man Wrong for Having Chased the Immigrant, or Was He Being a Citizen Vigilante?

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While some commenters condemned the man's actions as racist, others praised him for being a "citizen vigilante." One person wrote, "Citizen Vigilante coming to a town near us to save the country. I appreciate the guy filming for standing to business that's had a blind eye turned onto such subjects too often in the country."

The discussion comes amid broader debates in the U.K. over immigration and crime. However, data cited by the Glasgow Times suggests that most reported sexual assaults are committed by someone known to the victim rather than by strangers or asylum seekers.

Recently, a BBC report cleared the air on a rape case that happened on June 6 which alleged that migrants were the culprits. Ultimately, a 23-year-old white British man was charged for the crime.

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This is just a reminder that citizens can't go around policing others, whether they're migrants or nationals, based on race and suspicion. If someone displays suspicious behavior, it's best to get the police involved.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video or the events leading up to the confrontation.