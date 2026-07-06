A viral video shows a group of children entering a closed section of a public pool after lifeguards restricted access to the deep end for scheduled maintenance. Despite repeated attempts to keep them out, dozens of children are seen jumping into the closed area, sparking debate online.

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A public pool closed one end of the facility for scheduled maintenance.



This scholars refused to listen. Rules don’t apply to them.



Shit like this is why places start requiring an adult to be with every minor.



Long gone are the days of getting dropped off at the skating rink… pic.twitter.com/CYwqcLMWwM — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) July 5, 2026

The video shows three lifeguards standing by the pool. The kid recording the video encourages the others to jump into the pool even though the deep end was closed to swimmers. The kids greatly outnumbered the lifeguards, and they were unable to stop them from causing chaos. Countless children are seen jumping into the deep end and enjoying their time in the pool.

“A public pool closed one end of the facility for scheduled maintenance. These scholars refused to listen. Rules don’t apply to them. Shit like this is why places start requiring an adult to be with every minor,” the caption of the video reads. “Long gone are the days of getting dropped off at the skating rink or public pool for a day of fun. You can have a high trust society, or you can have these mfers. But you can’t have both.”

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It seems like the kids were breaking the rules for the fun of it. They didn’t want their swim party to end, so they continued it even when they were told not to. It’s pure chaos watching this group jump in the pool as the lifeguards stood idly by.

Some X Commenters Thought the Kids Deserved Serious Consequences

People on X had a lot to say about the video. Some had extreme reactions to the video, with one commenter writing, “Cool the whole pool is now closed. Arrest all the kids fuck em. Charge them all. Get them started in the system now so we can avoid bigger issues.”

“Disgraceful brats! Law and order needs to be enforced. Enough of these punks getting away with this crap,” another person chimed in.

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Other people tried to come up with ways to keep them out of the pool, though they resorted to extremes. “Maybe shock the shit out of it and then say it’s closed for maintenance,” one commenter wrote. “They should’ve just started pouring 10 gallons of chlorine in there immediately and muriatic acid,” said another user.

Others agreed that this video showed kids simply acting as kids. Of course, they should have listened to the lifeguards and followed the rules, but not listening to the rules is something we have all done at some point in our lives. One user asked what the point of getting upset about the video was. “Why do y’all wake up and find shit to be mad about? Knowing you can’t do shit about it,” they wrote.

The comments on the video were split, though many people went to extremes to try to hold the kids accountable.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances depicted in the footage.