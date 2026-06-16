Video Shows a Teacher Walking Toddlers on a Shared Rope in Public — Daycare Workers Say They’ve Been Doing This for Years and Can’t Believe It’s a Debate

A video posted to X by @DreatonAlain shows a teacher guiding a group of young children through a public space, each child holding onto a shared rope to keep the group together during what appears to be a field trip.

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The post drew hundreds of responses, with users divided over whether the method was a sensible safety measure or an inappropriate way to manage children in public.

In the same post, the account described the method as a standard safety practice used by daycare providers. Walking ropes with handles are marketed specifically for use with young children in group settings.

A kindergarten teacher is catching heat after linking her young students together with a rope on a field trip to keep them from wandering off.



What’s your thoughts on this? https://t.co/nVeLdSfqZK pic.twitter.com/pue3tm9wJa — Mr.DRIP  (@DreatonAlain) June 15, 2026

Some commenters criticized the practice. One wrote, "That kind of method is controversial and raises child safety concerns."

However, others pushed back on the criticism, praising the teacher. One commenter wrote, "Some people are just so stupid 😂 they actin [sic] like she had collars on them and a lease [sic] to guide them. They are literally holding onto a rope bro, kids tend to wander off because they wanna explore so they gotta make sure they don't do that in their company."

For many years, early childhood care facilities have employed walking ropes and other tethering devices. Young children move unpredictably, especially toddlers and preschoolers, and a single distraction might cause them to dash in an unexpected direction. The rope keeps the group together.

Others defended the teacher with one comment reading, "This is a smart and responsible teacher keeping each of these precious babies safe. Bonus for teaching them to stick together, walk in an orderly manner and follow directions."

This is a smart and responsible teacher keeping each of these precious babies safe. Bonus for teaching them to stick together, walk in an orderly manner and follow directions. — Empowered Woman (@nice1959) June 16, 2026

Another commenter referenced a past experience, writing, "Years ago I saw this and remember how pissed I was. Fast forward 2026[sic], this Alpha Generation is different. Unleashed, they'll ALL be heading in different directions."

The teacher in the video has not been publicly identified, and no formal complaint or investigation related to the video has been publicly reported..

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @DreatonAlain.