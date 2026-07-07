‘Very Gross’: Viral Clip of Brown Water at Kiddy Ride Has the Internet Questioning Its Safety

The color of the water at a kiddy ride has sparked concern on the internet among parents. Many are comparing it to the fictional chocolate river from the Willy Wonka universe. But many were worried about the health and hygiene of children who visit.

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@snookiexx3 first shared the video on her TikTok account, which has gone viral with over 2.1 million views. The content creator shared a recording of her son in the miniature boat ride at the Trimper Rides in Ocean City, Maryland.

Surrounding the toddler’s blue boat were brownish-yellow waves of water swirling around, mimicking an ocean. In the video, the TikToker claimed, “Water hasn’t been changed since I rode these boats in 1999.”

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This suggests that the water might have been an entirely different shade. Likely, either months or years of not cleaning or filtering the water could have resulted in the color in the video.

However, whether or not the water was changed or was always like that is unconfirmed.In the caption of the video, she asked her followers, “Is this even legal?” Many of the content creators’ followers expressed their worry over it.

Each commenter questioned whether the water was clean enough for the toddler to sit in. But there was one individual who attached a picture of the same water, claiming it was from 2020.

In that picture, the water appeared crystal clear and blue. In response, the creator commented, “That’s crazy!”

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X Compared the Color of The Water to The Chocolate River From The Willy Wonka Universe

@WallStreetApes shared the viral video on their account and verified the location of the kiddy ride in America. They also mentioned that these rides often undergo safety checks and regular health checks.

The account added that if the ride was open, it was probably safe for children because it had been certified as such. But, they said, “They should probably clean the water.” The worry with parents and fellow users on X continued to pile on in the comment section.

A lot of parents are concerned at the water in this boat ride for kids



Many people think this is in India, but actually it’s in America. It’s at the amusement park ‘Trimper Rides in Ocean City’ in Maryland



The rides do undergo regular health inspections so if it’s open you can… pic.twitter.com/7Zr0yBIQal — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 6, 2026

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So did the memes and GIFs comparing the color of the water to the famous chocolate river featured in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Many users shared snippets of the chocolate river and wrote, “I figured it was a Willy Wonka theme park.”

They also commented on the possibly unsanitary conditions of the ride. A user mentioned, “Very gross!!! My child wouldn’t be allowed within 50ft of that cesspool.” Another said, “I wouldn’t assume that water is safe. It takes 48 hours for water to grow enough contaminants to kill you.”

Editor's Note: The details above are a reflection of the videos shared by @snookiexx3 on TikTok and @WallStreetApes on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims. The location mentioned in this article is unconfirmed.