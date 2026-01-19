These 15 “unwritten rules” of life are too often ignored

In theory, there are certain unwritten rules in life that exist to keep society functioning in a peaceful manner. But just because something seems like common knowledge to most of us doesn't mean that everyone decides to abide by those rules.

Redditors have been swapping suggestions for the "unwritten rules" they think "everyone should know by now, but somehow people still ignore." It definitely reads like a laundry list of daily grievances and forgotten common sense, but there's a certain comfort to be found in realizing other people share the same expectations (and frustrations) for basic decency in the world.

1. Be kind

"Or, if that is too difficult, just don't be a dick." —u/Lumens-and-Knives

2. Allow space for differences

"Not everyone experiences the world in the way you do" —u/Ok-Refrigerator4092

3. Shopping cart courtesy

"The cart does not go in a parking space. It goes in the cart return." —u/Appropriate-Coat-344

4. Keep it moving

"Get. Out. Of. The. Way. So many people are just oblivious to where they are walking, standing, etc. constantly in the flow of foot traffic, etc. Be aware of your surroundings." —u/twointimeofwar

5. Subway right-of-way

"Let everyone trying to get off the subway car out before you try getting on." —u/BeauLimbo

7. Headphones

"This isn’t 'be kind' big, but it used to be part of the social contract to keep your media to yourself. In my city, the amount of people who are now watching videos and playing music loudly on public transit and in enclosed public spaces without earphones or earbuds has increased exponentially in the last year or two. It drives me up the wall." —u/burntpecan

8. Respect the flow of traffic

"Stand on the right, pass on the left." —u/siderwalker69

9. Just a good reminder

"Nobody is really paying that much attention to you because everyone is focused on themselves." —u/wheredatacos

10. Volume level awareness

"The volume you hear is not the volume everyone else hears." —u/AmarSkOfficial

11. Bathroom etiquette

"When we're both in the restroom, do not engage in small talk with me when I'm taking a piss and even worse when im taking a shit. There's this co-worker of mine that doesn't seem to understand this. I've never pissed so fast and washed my hand so fast to get out there." —u/Razegames_123

12. Take turns

"Give everyone a chance to talk." —u/Hot_Abbreviations188

13. About kids...

"Don't have kids if you don't have the capacity to handle kids." —u/throwaway8u3sH0

14. Everyone has to learn

"There are a bunch of things everyone doesn't know. Instead of saying, 'how have you never heard of this' try to introduce a new thing to another human." —u/Ximidar

15. Think before you act

"Just because you have a right to act in a specific way, doesn't mean you necessarily should... This distinction is often forgotten. People believe that because they have a right, that means that their liberty is unrestricted or that there won't be repercussions any repercussion to the exercise of that right." —u/Ruggiard

