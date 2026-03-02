A New York City renter says Con Edison offered a surprising solution when she complained about her $400 winter electricity bill: use an electric blanket instead of turning up the heat.

In a clip from Feb. 22, 2026, Tori McGraw (@afterr.hourrs) said the electric service provider brushed her off when she called to inquire about rising energy costs.

"They told me that I should be using a heated blanket in my apartment to stay warm because running the heat is too expensive,” said McGraw.

Despite her astronomical Con Ed bill, McGraw stays freezing thanks to her apartment’s malfunctioning mini-split units, which can’t maintain a consistent temperature.

The TikTok creator said she’s forced to wear heavy coats indoors, warming up in the shower, and running an electric radiator while she sleeps.

McGraw’s situation is a familiar one that touches upon a much bigger issue. New Yorkers are beholden to pricing set by Con Edison because the service provider is a regulated monopoly in their state.

Although the government is responsible for keeping prices in check instead of market pressure from alternative providers, energy costs continue to rise and outpace inflation.

Beyond New York, U.S. residential utilities customers everywhere are at the mercy of a privately profitable infrastructure system that drives up the price of essential public services.

Renters, low-income households, and people in older buildings with inefficient systems pay the most to get the least.

The Con Ed conundrum: Why New Yorkers can't just switch providers

In an email to the Daily Dot, McGraw explained she was "absolutely shocked" to see her heating bill so high, seeing as she does not use radiator heat.

"This winter in New York has been exceptionally cold, and it feels like we have no choice but to pay these exorbitant electricity bills, or freeze in our own homes."

She added that Con Ed makes it difficult to track your usage, "so getting your bill is always a surprise."

"While I can’t verify that this is true, it feels as though Con Ed is exploiting their monopoly on New Yorkers by hiking rates they know we have no choice in paying," she wrote.

Are residents subsidizing big business energy use?

In her video, McGraw mentioned the controversial price increases over the years that Con Ed attributes to infrastructure upgrades and grid optimization.

She pointed out that the rate hikes are absorbed by regular people while big business customers benefit.

“The average everyday person living in an apartment or a house is subsidizing the electricity usage of AI data centers. Our rates are higher, their rates are lower,” McGraw explained.

"I feel like we're just getting screwed, and that's kind of the gist of it.”

After an unhelpful call with Con Ed, who told her to use an electric blanket if she’s cold, McGraw found an income-based discount program that she qualified for. HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program) is Con Ed’s low-income discount.

