Southwest Airlines got so much flak over its new assigned seating policy that a company executive put out a statement on the subject. A little over a month after ditching its beloved open seating arrangement, customers are wondering what's left to make Southwest an appealing option.

If it's just like any other airline, they'll take their business elsewhere.

Southwest VP responds to backlash

One month after open seating ended at Southwest Airlines on Jan. 27, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer and Brand Officer Tony Roach revealed how flyers have responded to the change.

"As we’ve transitioned from open seating to assigned seating, the feedback we’ve received has been invaluable," he said, according to the Dallas Morning News.

"We’ve already made several enhancements and will continue refining the experience to reward your loyalty while delivering the industry’s best operational reliability and hospitality."

To address complaints about seating, the company will "improve overhead bin availability near your seat" and increase bin capacity.

Apparently, having to store carry-on luggage far away from one's seat was another complaint, but that is only one among many, as Southwest has stripped away everything customers used to like about them.

On the same day open seating died, plus-sized passengers also lost reimbursement if they had to book an extra seat. In 2025, the airline dropped its two free checked bags perk.

Complaints about kids getting separated from their parents have also increased, leading to a wave of discourse in February.

Is Southwest extorting its customers?

One Redditor went as far as calling the new policy "extortion" after open seats materialized the moment they went to upgrade their daughter's ticket.

"It says there are no seats, she's on standby and may have to take a later flight (that would be next day)," they claimed.

"So I check the 'upgrade seat' option and, sure enough, there are literally dozens of empty seats FOR SALE on her flight."

In an email to the Daily Dot, Southwest said that those empty seats were reserved for a reason and suggested the situation described in the Reddit post was an "isolated" issue.

"We block a small number of seats on each flight for operational needs, such as disabled Customers," a representative explained. "As we’ve rolled out assigned seating, that’s led to the last 12 Customers to check in who are holding Basic fares to be placed on the standby list on full flights only."

"They do hold a confirmed seat and won’t be bumped to the next flight. We’re working with our reservations vendor to resolve what Customers are seeing."

"You've lost me as a customer"

Despite Southwest's efforts, social media reviews about recent policy changes have been abysmal. Flyers used to pick Southwest for these perks, but customers say now they're just like every other airline only with worse WiFi.

"It’s a shame @SouthwestAir went from being a solid airline with open seating and free baggage to perhaps the WORST airline around," said @AirBement14 on X. "Its boarding process is a sh*t show, its features/wifi are poor, and to top it off they put my bag on the wrong flight."

"I have never had such an inefficient boarding experience with @SouthwestAir ever in my entire life (been a loyal Southwest flyer for over 30 years)," wrote @tyty_nuggets. "Bring back open seating, this is a f*cking nightmare. Private equity ruins everything good."

"My 5th @SouthwestAir flight since this mess of new seating plan — good lord have they crushed the spirit and ease of this airline or what. Please god, someone, UNO reverse this. Soon," @stillastar pleaded.

The statement from Roach probably has something to do with all the posts about switching airlines.

"You've lost me as a customer," @joeymush tweeted at Southwest. "I'll avoid you at much as possible now."

Even customers who'd signed up for loyalty programs now say they're only staying for the protected perks, but fear even those will dry up soon.

Southwest Airlines turned millions of loyal customers into hostages. And they're celebrating it.



I'm one of them.



20+ years. Two credit cards. Companion pass. Bought gift cards. Recruited everyone I knew.



Then they killed open seating. Killed bags fly free. Gutted everything… — Chad Bockius (@bockius) February 16, 2026

"Will I keep flying them? Yes. But not out of loyalty. Out of lock-in," said @bockius. "My status still protects me. My bags are still free. I can pick my seat. Companion pass works."

"Strip those away? I'm gone tomorrow. Cheapest and fastest. Done."

