“I’m switching airlines”: Plus-size passengers react as Southwest rolls out controversial new seating policy

Southwest Airlines’ long-debated update to its plus-size seating policy officially took effect on Jan. 27, 2026.

Featured Video

Under the new rule, some larger passengers who "encroach upon the neighboring seat" will now be required to purchase an additional seat in advance, with refunds only available if the flight isn’t full.

The policy change was announced in late August 2025, along with other changes, including paid baggage, which rolled out in May 2025, and assigned seats.

Critics say the change makes flying more expensive and less accessible for plus-size travelers, especially after Southwest built its brand around flexibility and customer-friendly policies. As the airline continues rolling out major shifts, some larger passengers say this latest update may finally push them to fly elsewhere.

Advertisement

How Southwest’s plus-size seating policy changed

The new rule stated that travelers who could not fit between a seat’s armrests will be required to buy a second ticket in advance. Previously, customers had options at the airport or to pre-book an additional seat for later reimbursement.

However, Southwest said it wanted earlier planning around seat space. Additionally, the company will only refund the cost of the second seat if the airplane isn't full.

"To ensure space, we are communicating to customers who have previously used the extra seat policy that they should purchase it at booking," Southwest representatives said in a statement last year.

Advertisement

Critics quickly called out the airline's new policy as being fatphobic and said it would create a worse flying experience. One travel agent who specializes in travel for plus-size clients told the New York Times that she had been flying exclusively with Southwest because of its previous policies for plus-size passengers.

The policy change made it that much more cost-prohibitive for her clients to be able to travel. "If you’re already budgeting and now you’ve got to add $300 to $400 to your budget, that may mean less travelers," she said.

Southwest loses customers over its plus-size policy

u/osoatwork posted in the r/SouthwestAirlines subreddit, asking, "Customers of size, what is your plan? I'm debating going to Frontier."

Advertisement

On TikTok, some plus-size commenters agreed. "Thank you for speaking about this. It made flying so much less stressful over the last few years but now it’s all going away. I’m with you on switching airlines," wrote one commenter.

"I’m excited to branch out and try new airlines!!" wrote another.

u/Winter_Dragonfly_452, meanwhile, said, "I have always bought two seats and never asked for a refund of the second seat. If I need two seats I should pay for both of them."

Advertisement

"My daughter and I need 3 seats for the two of us regardless of carrier," wrote u/MahoganyQueen73. "We've always paid for the 3rd seat (fortunately, reimbursed later by SWA). We will now shop around to find the most economical option, with no expectation of reimbursement."

Some larger passengers said that the policy change was what "kicked [them] into gear" and got them to lose weight, but of course, that isn't an option for everyone.

@plussizeparkhoppers ?‍♀️ Have you ever flown Southwest Airlines? Let us know in the comments! We are plus size women who range in sizes from 2x-5x. We have previously used the Southwest Customer of Size policy, but now that it is changing, we are rethinking our travel plans for the future. #southwest #plussize #airlines #plussizetravel #travel ♬ Promotion - PositiveMedia

Advertisement

Tigress Osborn, executive director of the advocacy group National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance, told the New York Times, "Southwest was the only beacon of hope for many fat people who otherwise wouldn’t have been flying. And now that beacon has gone out."

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.