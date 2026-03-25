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“Such a no-brainer”: United’s new “Relax Row” could let you sleep flat in economy

Needless to say, people are stoked.

2:00 PM CDT on March 25, 2026

United Airlines new "Relax Row" seats.
@united/X.com

In exciting air travel news, it seems that United Airlines has gotten the memo that people want more comfortable travel options when flying long distances. According to an announcement on Tuesday, March 24, Economy class travelers will be able to book entire rows of seats that fold out to a "bed" starting in 2027.

Featured Video

What is the United Relax Row?

The new addition to United's seat options comes "with individually adjustable leg rests that fold up at a 90-degree angle" and includes "a custom-fitted mattress pad, specially sized blankets, extra pillows and a stuffed plush for children," according to the company's press release. These seats can be used by solo travelers, pairs, and families.

A man stretched out on a row of three seats that has been folded out into a bed, clicking through the seat back movie menu. Text overlay reads, "Fly single."
@united/X

Starting in 2027, passengers looking to fly economy on “long-haul” trips can purchase a set of United Economy or United Premium Plus seats that transform into a lounge after takeoff, the airline announced Tuesday. United announced that there would be up to 12 of these rows available per plane they are installed in, which are roughly 200 Boeing 787 and 777 planes, by 2030. Pricing on these lay-down rows has yet to be announced.

In the news release, United’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella said, "Customers traveling in United Economy on long-haul flights deserve an option for more space and comfort, and this is one way we can deliver that for them."

Reactions to the United Relax Row announcement

United Airlines shared a video on X showcasing the functionality of the new seat designs, and people were thrilled by the news.

"United is going to let you buy 3 seats and covert it to a bed," @pitdesi tweeted. "Such a no-brainer product for airlines to add on long-hauls, particularly great for families."

Other people wrote that this design was a long time coming, given how uncomfortable it is to sleep sitting upright on airplanes. X user @collision added, "United built the product that everyone who has every been on an airplane has wanted!"

"I'm a Delta guy but this could potentially change the industry if succesful," @Jebailey mused.

Tweet that reads, "I’ve been doing this with extra seats for a long time when traveling with the triplets, glad that extra adjustable part is being added.United is the only airlines that allows you to book extra seats easily off the app, I suspected something was coming.Very nice."
@realpeteyb123/X

@oluwaseun_musa applauded the announcement. They wrote, "This is a brilliant and thoughtful idea to make customers feel more comfortable. Well done!  👏👏👏"

@MissGinaDarling commented, "Omg I’m gonna lay on my tummy and kick my feet while writing in my diary 😍"

While pricing and amenities questions remain unanswered, the added option will be a welcome one for those who choose to pay for it.

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Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

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