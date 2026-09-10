Uber Eats Driver Showed Every Order She Accepted Over 10 Hours — Then Revealed How Much She Made and Explained the Rule She Uses to Get There

An Atlanta Uber Eats driver who posts under @mu.nisah on TikTok gave viewers a look at what she earned after spending more than 10 hours on food deliveries. The strategy, she said, was to choose orders carefully. In this Aug. 16 TikTok video, she documented several of her Uber Eats deliveries. She said she had made more than $130.

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The video showed her beginning the shift with a Chick-fil-A order that paid about $9 for a 3-mile delivery. Other orders included a $6 delivery covering 0.7 miles, a $6 order for 3.7 miles, and a $7 McDonald's delivery covering 2.7 miles. As the day continued, she picked up more orders from restaurants including Starbucks, Zaxby's, and McDonald's. One of her larger deliveries paid $24 for 9.9 miles.

By the time she finished, the creator said she had made more than $130, as mentioned above, and that she drove around 10 hours and 21 minutes by then. That works out to approximately $12.60 per hour before expenses including gas, vehicle maintenance, insurance and taxes.

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The video showed the creator declining certain orders based on her own criteria. In the comments section, one person asked her how she made so much. They also added that they sometimes spent hours on delivery platforms but only earned around $60. In reply, the creator explained that drivers should not necessarily worry about their acceptance rate when deciding which orders to take.

Her personal rule was to look for orders paying about $2 per mile. As an example, she said that a 3-mile delivery should pay at least $6. She also said she considers the estimated time required, because most deliveries under 4 or 5 miles usually do not take more than 30 minutes.

Another commenter suggested she sign up for Spark, Walmart's delivery platform, claiming drivers could earn more there — though the Daily Dot could not verify that claim. The creator said that she was already on their waitlist.

Uber Eats driver collects her orders.

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The comments reflected recurring challenges of gig delivery work. Earnings vary considerably based on demand, location, time spent online, and which orders a driver accepts. Uber says delivery people can see expected earnings and trip details before accepting many delivery requests, as this creator also showed. Yet the amount a driver ultimately makes depends on many factors.

The creator's earnings on this particular shift are not representative of typical daily income for Uber Eats drivers, which varies widely based on location, hours, demand and order selection.