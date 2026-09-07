Uber Eats Driver Described a $31 Grocery Order That Included 80 Pounds of Ice, Multiple Mid-Shop Additions and a Customer Who Did Not Say a Word to Him

A TikTok video from Uber Eats driver @papiidylan shows him sitting in his car after finishing a grocery delivery, describing the order as one of the most frustrating he's handled recently despite a decent payout. He said the $31 order covered just 0.9 miles and fourteen items, though the app's vague "heavy" label left him unprepared for what he would actually be carrying.

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Opening the order, he said it turned out to include five 16-pound bags of ice, something he said he wouldn't normally mind picking up were it not for the sheer bulk of moving that many bags from the store to his car and then to the customer's door.

He said the bigger issue was not the ice itself but the customer adding new items after he had already passed the relevant aisle, forcing him to go back again and again. He said this had also happened on his previous delivery, with four or five items added mid-shop each time.

"What's going on with Uber Eats right now? Are they having some promo to add items after?" he said, adding that he didn't mind the extra trip back through the store since the customer was tipping reasonably well.

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Describing the final delivery, he said the order required several trips to the door because of the number of bags, including a large multipack of paper towels. The customer opened the door partway through his trips but offered no greeting. He said hello and received no response.

A woman then came outside and said he had brought the wrong bags of ice, despite only two sizes being available on the app, 16-pound or 9-pound bags. He chose not to correct the mistake or offer a replacement given how the interaction had gone.

"I don't care how much you tip if you're a rude customer, I don't wanna talk to you. I don't even wanna deliver to you," he said, adding that he had delivered to the same address before and didn't consider the previous tips notable enough to make up for the experience.

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Reacting to the video, other delivery drivers shared their own experiences with unusually heavy or frustrating orders. One commenter described an even more extreme item. They wrote, "One time it was 50 cement blocks at Home Depot. Never unassigned so fast in my literal life."

Another commenter voiced a shared frustration with customers adding to orders after shopping had already begun. They wrote, "Two years and still shopping. Your order should be complete before I start shopping."

A separate commenter pointed to a different but related annoyance during deliveries. They wrote, "I hate when people open the door while I'm still delivering...... I hate when people take too long to come to the door."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the order details or the identity of the customer described in this video. The details reflect the account shared by @papiidylan on TikTok.