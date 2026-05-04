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TikToker Arrives at Lowe’s for a Blind Uber Eats Pickup — Only to Find out It Is 48 Bricks

By Reni

11:57 AM CDT on May 4, 2026

TikToker goes viral after refusing to pick up an Uber eats order of 48 Bricks

TikToker went viral for declining to pick up an Uber Eats order for 48 bricks.

|Image Credit: Pexels | (L) Viridiana Rivera (R) Magda Ehlers

A video shared by TikToker ‘Brattalez’ has recently gone viral on the internet. The TikTok user declined to pick up an Uber Eats order of "48 bricks," sparking reactions from her followers about the bizarre nature of the order itself.

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The video was shared in two parts and has generated immense traction online. While the first part covered the incident, the other shed light on the details of the particular order.

Reacting to the situation, the TikToker said, “I literally had to cancel an order because this lady ordered 48 bricks,” and appeared surprised over receiving the order.

Although Uber Eats is primarily a platform for food and grocery deliveries, it also has courier and package delivery services.

Following this, the TikToker recalled her interaction with the woman from whom she was supposed to pick up the 48 bricks.

According to the TikToker, the woman described the dimensions of the bricks and told her she would have to unload the items from her vehicle by herself at the drop-off location.

The woman allegedly advised the TikToker against going through with the pickup before offering to help load the bricks.

The TikToker said that following this, she cancelled the order.

TikToker Sheds Light on the Viral Order

Following online criticism regarding the cancellation, the user posted a follow-up video detailing the timeline of the order. She pinned the video to her TikTok profile.

The TikToker said that she is a Platinum-tier driver for Uber Eats with a 1% cancellation rating. She said that initial orders for an Uber Eats delivery individual ranges between $8 and $10 for a 10-mile trip.

Although she claimed that she usually does not go over the mileage limit, she still decided to go ahead with the "bricks" order since it was the very first pickup of the day.

She then revealed that all that was mentioned on her Uber Eats notification for the order was the location of the pickup -- Lowe’s -- one of the largest home retailers of the United States.

Details such as the customer’s name, the item, or the quantity were not mentioned, according to the TikToker.

She was also instructed to go to Lowe’s and show a barcode to a representative of the establishment.

On arriving at Lowe’s, the TikToker claimed to check if there were any other updates about what she was picking up. However, she still could not find anything. 

The TikToker claimed that she learned about the order details from the Lowe's employee only after arriving at the store.

Why Did the TikTok User Cancel the Order?

The TikTok user stated that she drove a 2025 Ford Bronco Outer Banks SUV to the pickup location. She then said that she refused to load the bricks and canceled the order in order to avoid damaging the vehicle's interior.

She also urged the netizens to have “consideration” for her right to cancel an order. She emphasized that the event was real and offered to provide authentication from the Lowe's employee who assisted with the cancellation.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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