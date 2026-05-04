If you are a cat owner, it is time to feel a little proud of your feline friend.

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A video currently going viral on Reddit's r/interestingasfuck had one of the internet's most beloved cats, the legendary Lil Bub, staring down a tiger in what can only be described as the blankest, most unbothered stare one can imagine -- no fear in his eyes, just Bub being Bub.

Tongue out, wide eyes fixed on a big cat that outweighs her by approximately 396 pounds, with a backstory just as interesting.

Lil Bub was found as the runt of a healthy litter in a tool shed in rural Indiana in the summer of 2011, and she was taken in as a rescue when it became clear she would need special care.

She was born with dwarfism, which resulted in short, stubby legs, and a long, ferret-like body, a protruding tongue due to an underdeveloped lower jaw with no teeth, and polydactyly, which resulted in an extra toe on each paw.

The comments section of the Reddit post exploded in laughter as netizens witnessed the silent showdown between Bub and the tiger.

One Reddit user wrote, "So small but so mighty.. Bub you were the best lil kitty in the world 🐈🐾"

Another commented, "i feel like this is the worst type of cat to choose for this bc their faces only show a single emotion."

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Then came the flashback that made the whole thing even funnier. A throwback video resurfaced on Bub's official Instagram account that added a viral angle to the story. The caption read, "Flashback to ten years ago, when 4 pound BUB scared the daylights out of a 400 pound Bengal tiger."

As part of a Greenpeace effort, Bub went to the Exotic Feline Rescue Center, a tiger refuge close to her owner Mike Bridavsky's home in Bloomington, Indiana.

To add some context, the #CatsSaveTigers campaign was launched on July 29, 2014, on the International Tiger Day, to raise awareness about dwindling tiger populations in the wild. The plan was to send famous internet cats to advocate for endangered big cats.

However, nobody anticipated Bub to stare down a 400-pound Bengal tiger, turning into the more intimidating presence inside the enclosure.

At her peak, Bub's daily antics on social media were averaging 200,000 likes, 7,000 comments, and 400 messages a day. She was a cultural force: part mascot, part meme, part spiritual guide for anyone who has ever felt small and underestimated, and taught how to be completely unbothered about it.

Lil Bub left the world on December 1, 2019. Her legacy lives on through Lil Bub's Big FUND, which has raised over $500,000 for animals in need.